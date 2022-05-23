Five Different Teas for Good health

Most Indians tend to drink tea, after brushing their tea, during morning, this makes them active and also in the evening, they love to have tea, along with some snacks. Especially during the rainy day or cold "winter day. Tea is the perfect pairing for pakoras.



Below you can find 5 varieties of tea, which are not regular tea but they tend to offer numerous health benefits

Kombucha

This one is a fermented, fizzy drink, Kombucha is a type of tea, which is made using yeast and flavored with fruits or juices. It helps in detoxifying the body, boosts energy and also immune system. It is probiotic beverage, which helps in digestion and also helps in promoting the growth of good bacteria in the gut. Studies have revealed, that is helpful in lowering the cholesterol as well as blood sugar.

Ginger Tea

This chai is very popular in India and this root spice is used as a home remedy to treat the ailments such as cold, cough and motion sickness. It is for very good for reliving heartburn and to keep cholesterol as well as blood pressure in check. This tea is made using either grating it into the chai or by boiling it in the water.

Matcha tea

Matcha comes from Japan and it is part of its traditional ceremony. It is also part of green tea family. However, recently it gained popularity because it acts a cleaner source for caffeine, when compared to coffee. Unlike green tea, this one is made from steeping leaves. Matcha tea is prepared using powered leaves of Matcha. It is loaded with antioxidants, vitamin A, B, C, E and K. Vitamin B helps in promoting new skin growth and vitamin C, which helps in stimulating collagen production. It offers your skin a healthy, youthful glow and few studies reveal it can help prevent damage to the both liver and kidneys.

Lemon Tea

This tea is filled with Vitamin C, lemon tea is natural immunity booster and it is brimming with vitamins as well as minerals such as potassium, magnesium, zinc and copper. It is also has antioxidant, that can help boost brain health. It is beneficial in the weight loss and it makes the skin radiant. Lemon is also helpful in calming the nerves. It can be drunk either cold or hot and it is made by either squeezing it into the tea or steeping the lemons in the lemon water.

Flower Tea

Numerous tea varieties are prepared using flowers and chommile, is one such tea. It is made by steeping the flower or the petals in the hot water, which infuses it with several wellness properties. The tea tastes earthy, yet sweet and it is considered a natural remedy for fevers, headaches, muscle spasms, anxiety and sleep.