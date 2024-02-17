Live
- Congress to kick-start first state-level convention from sensitive coastal K’taka ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Special trains for Telangana's tribal fair Medaram Jathara
- Man nabbed for making a hoax call to blast IGIA
- Nakul Nath removes 'INC' from his bio, rumours about joining BJP gain momentum
- Protest breaks out in Wayanad over man-animal conflict
- 3rd Test: Rohit falls cheaply as India extend lead to 170 runs after bowling out England for 319
- First AI-based free mobile tele-clinic attends to 13K remote patients in J&K: Jitendra Singh
- Kesineni Nani flays Chandrababu and Lokesh, says TDP will be defeated in next elections
- Big B posts AI version of himself to celebrate 55 years in 'wondrous' Hindi cinema
- Telangana drug regulator becomes eligible to observe USFDA inspections
Just In
Flirting Day 2024: Date, history, significance, wishes and quotes
Following the romantic fervor of Valentine's Week, Anti-Valentine's Week offers a refreshing detox for single individuals inundated by mushy displays of affection.
Following the romantic fervor of Valentine's Week, Anti-Valentine's Week offers a refreshing detox for single individuals inundated by mushy displays of affection. This week serves not only as a light-hearted break but also encourages deeper reflection on self-love, self-awareness, and self-reflection. Comprising various themed days including Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirting Day, Confession Day, Missing Day, and Breakup Day, Anti-Valentine's Week aims to promote personal happiness and the reclamation of love in one's life.
Flirting Day: Date and Origins
Every year on February 18th, Flirting Day is celebrated, providing a designated occasion for individuals to engage in playful interactions. The term "flirting" finds its origins in the French word "Fleurette," which refers to the art of seduction through the dropping of flower petals. Since the sixteenth century, flirting has been romanticised in various literary works as a means of expressing affection and interest in another person.
Significance of Flirting Day
Flirting Day encourages individuals to muster the courage to express their admiration for someone they fancy. It serves as an opportunity for self-indulgence and the creation of new memories. Whether reaching out to a crush or simply pampering oneself, Flirting Day fosters an atmosphere of positivity and affection.
Wishes and Quotes
• "Let's tackle our singledom together. Happy Flirting Day!"
• "Here's to hoping we won't need these wishes next year, as we'll be celebrating Valentine's Day together. Happy Flirting Day!"
• "Flirting is a skill that requires practice, as Charlotte Brontë eloquently put it in Jane Eyre."
• "Helen Rowland aptly describes flirting as the art of making someone feel good about themselves."
• "Francois de La Rochefoucauld reminds us that while all women flirt, some are held back by shyness while others exercise caution."
Flirting Day within Anti-Valentine's Week serves as a delightful opportunity to engage in playful interactions, express affection, and cultivate self-love. By embracing this day with positivity and openness, individuals can create memorable experiences and foster meaningful connections.