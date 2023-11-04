10 AI generated innovative Indian dishes

New Delhi: Within the world of culinary ingenuity and originality, the blending of diverse culinary heritages has given rise to exceptional dishes that pleasantly surprise taste buds with unforeseen flavours and mouthwatering textures.

Based on insights from the delishUp food trends report -- India's pioneering AI-powered smart cooking device -- in 11 urban centers, which involved 3000 households and over 15,000 cooking sessions conducted here are some curated compilations of ten AI-generated inventive Indian recipes that individuals are presently exploring.

These dishes perfectly represent the seamless melding of an array of gastronomic influences and beyond.

Spiced Tandoori Croissants: Soft and flaky croissants infused with Indian spices and grilled to perfection in a tandoor.

Mango Chutney Bruschetta: Crispy bread slices topped with sweet and tangy mango chutney, a delightful fusion of Italian and Indian flavours.

Paneer Tikka Tacos: Succulent paneer tikka stuffed into soft tacos, garnished with mint chutney and fresh veggies.

Coconut Curry Risotto: Creamy Italian risotto infused with the rich flavours of Indian coconut curry.

Masala Wonton Dumplings: Delicate wonton wrappers filled with a spicy masala mixture, served with a zesty dipping sauce.

Gulab Jamun Cheesecake: A decadent cheesecake with a layer of miniature gulab jamun, offering a fusion of Indian and Western desserts.

Tandoori Quinoa Salad: Nutrient-packed quinoa salad with tandoori-marinated vegetables and a yogurt-based dressing.

Curry Leaf Pesto Pasta: A fusion of Indian curry leaves and Italian pesto sauce served over al dente pasta.

Saffron-infused Sushi: Sushi rolls featuring saffron-tinged rice and a variety of Indian-inspired fillings.

Butter Chicken Pizza: A thin-crust pizza topped with butter chicken, mozzarella cheese, and a drizzle of creamy tomato sauce.

Recipes you can try in the comfort of your home...

Spiced Tandoori Croissants Recipe

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Yields: 6 croissants

Ingredients

For the Marinade:

1 cup plain yogurt

2 tablespoons tandoori masala spice blend

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon red chilli powder (adjust to your spice preference)

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt, to taste

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

For the Croissants:

6 croissant rolls

200 grams boneless chicken, thinly sliced (or use paneer for a vegetarian option)

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 onion, thinly sliced

Fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish

Instructions

Marinate the Chicken (or Paneer):

In a mixing bowl, combine the yogurt, tandoori masala, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, turmeric, salt, and vegetable oil.

Add the sliced chicken (or paneer), ensuring it's well coated in the marinade. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour (longer for better flavour).

Preheat the Oven:

Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F).

Cook the Marinated Chicken (or Paneer):

In a skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil over medium heat.

Add the cumin seeds and let them sizzle for a few seconds.

Add the marinated chicken (or paneer) and cook until it's fully cooked and slightly charred. Remove from heat.

Prepare the Croissants:

Slice each croissant in half horizontally, creating a top and bottom portion.

Assemble the Tandoori Croissants:

Place a generous amount of the cooked chicken (or paneer) inside the croissant.

Add slices of bell pepper and onion.

Close the croissant.

Bake:

Place the assembled croissants on a baking sheet or in an oven-safe dish.

Bake in the preheated oven for about 10-12 minutes or until the croissants are lightly toasted.

Serve:

Remove the tandoori croissants from the oven and garnish with fresh cilantro leaves.

Enjoy:

Serve your spiced tandoori croissants hot as a delightful, fusion-style snack or meal.

Gulab Jamun Cheesecake Recipe

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Chilling Time: 4 hours

Serves: 8-10

Ingredients

For the Gulab Jamun:

10-12 store-bought or homemade gulab jamuns

Ghee or oil for frying (if not using store-bought)

For the Cheesecake Base:

1 1/2 cups of crushed digestive biscuits or graham crackers

1/4 cup melted butter

For the Cheesecake Filling:

16 oz (450g) cream cheese, at room temperature

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

For the Gulab Jamun Syrup:

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup water

4-5 green cardamom pods, crushed

A few saffron strands (optional)

1/2 teaspoon rose water

Instructions:

For the Gulab Jamun:

If using store-bought gulab jamuns, skip to step 4. If making homemade gulab jamuns, follow your preferred recipe or use a ready-made mix. Shape the dough into small balls and deep-fry them in ghee or oil until they are golden brown. Drain and set aside.

Prepare the sugar syrup for the gulab jamun. In a separate pan, combine the sugar and water, add crushed cardamom pods, saffron strands (if using), and rose water. Simmer for about 10 minutes until it forms a slightly thick syrup. Remove from heat and let it cool.

Once the fried gulab jamuns have cooled slightly, gently immerse them in the sugar syrup. Let them soak for at least 30 minutes.

For the Cheesecake Base:

Crush the digestive biscuits or graham crackers into fine crumbs. You can use a food processor or place them in a ziplock bag and crush them with a rolling pin.

Combine the crumbs with the melted butter, mixing until the crumbs are evenly coated.

Press this mixture into the base of a 9-inch springform pan, creating an even layer. Place the pan in the refrigerator to set it while you prepare the filling.

For the Cheesecake Filling:

In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese and sugar until smooth and creamy.

Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition.

Stir in the vanilla extract, sour cream, and all-purpose flour. Mix until the batter is smooth.

Assembling the Cheesecake:

Preheat your oven to 325 degree F (160 degree C).

Remove the springform pan from the refrigerator and arrange the soaked gulab jamuns on top of the biscuit base.

Pour the cheesecake filling over the gulab jamuns, ensuring it's evenly distributed.

Bake the cheesecake in the preheated oven for about 45-50 minutes or until the edges are set, but the center still has a slight jiggle.

For the Gulab Jamun Topping:

While the cheesecake is cooling, you can reduce the remaining sugar syrup from the gulab jamuns to a thicker consistency.

Once the cheesecake has cooled to room temperature, refrigerate it for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Before serving, pour the thickened sugar syrup over the cheesecake.

Slice, serve, and enjoy your delectable Gulab Jamun Cheesecake!