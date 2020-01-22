Are you on a Low-Carb Diet? Here are some Myths about it

Carbohydrates are important to our body, but removing excess carbs from our diet is considered to be safe. Over the years, the decrease in carbohydrate consumption has had a positive impact on our health as well as on our bodies. A low-carb diet is known to help weight loss as well as fat loss, but it is important to be careful with this diet. The increasingly popular low-carb diet has its side effects, as our body needs some healthy carbs to keep going, and when we cut them off from our diet, it can have an impact on our wellbeing and our bodies. We all follow the numerous diet trends that are emerging but it's important to understand that our diet the best diet for our health is one that is balanced and helps us manage our health as well as our fitness and weight loss regime and achieve our fitness goals. Avoid any dieting mistakes that can take a toll on your body and health.

Here are some side effects of a low-carb diet.

1. Healthy carbs are the main source of fuel and energy for our bodies, and when we cut them out of our diet, our bodies have nothing to burn to generate fuel and energy. This may make you feel tired and exhausted and weak. It can also make you feel light-headed and have a headache, and that's the biggest sign that your carbohydrate intake is too small.

2. Safe fiber-filled carbs are an important part of our diet, as they support our digestive system and keep it safe, but when we go on a low-carb diet, we tend to cut these fiber-filled carbs out of our diet, which means that our digestive systems are disrupted, and this can interrupt our bowel movements and cause constipation, since our digestive system, needs carbs in the form of fiber to stay healthy.

3. Carbohydrates are essential nutrients for our body because they are filling and help keep your energy levels up and make us feel full but when we cut these from our diet it can make us feel hungrier and hunger pangs often lead to binge eating or overeating which impacts our weight loss regime.

4. A low-carbohydrate diet leaves you hungry, and a hungry person is more irritable and prone to mood swings. It can lead to anguish and mood swings, and we all know how people get when they're hangry! That's why it's important to be careful about your low-carb diet.

5. Insulin helps to regulate our blood sugar levels, but having a low intake of carbohydrates and a high intake of fat can change the way your body responds to insulin and can affect our body and health and lead to a chronic health condition such as diabetes, often accompanied by a higher risk of developing many other chronic health conditions.