Chana Biryani: Tasty Yet Wholesome Biryani For Your Lunch
Chana Biryani: It's lunch time… By now all the eyes will be waiting for the awesome aroma, isn't it??? So, what if we dole out a simple yet tasty Biryani recipe???
But regular Biryani is common… But adding a tweak to it will make it tastier and delicious. Nothing much… Just add 'Chick Peas' and give your regular Biryani a new taste and aroma…
We Hans India have doled out the recipe of 'Chana Biryani' in the below write-up… Have a look!
Ingredients Needed
- • 2 tbsp Ghee
- • 1 tsp Cumin Seeds
- • 3-4 Cloves
- • 1 Black Cardamom
- • 1 inch-Cinnamon Stick
- • 3-4 green Cardamom
- • 2 tbsp Ginger Garlic Paste
- • 2 large Tomatoes, chopped
- • 2 tsp Red Chilli Powder
- • ½ tsp Turmeric Powder
- • Salt to taste
- • ½ cup Yogurt, beaten
- • 1½ cup soaked & boiled Chickpeas
- • ½ cups Mint Leaves
- • 2-3 slitGreen Chillies
- • ½ kg Rice, soaked & half-boiled with whole spices & salt
- • Few saffron strands, soaked in water
- • 1 tsp Kewra Essence
- • ½ cup Fried Onion/ Barista
- • Coriander leaves, finely chopped
Process
- • Heat the oil in the widened pan and add cumin seeds, cloves, cinnamon, black and green cardamoms and star anise. Saute them for a while until they splutter.
- • Now goes ginger garlic paste and saute till the raw smell goes off.
- • Next, tomatoes, red chilli powder, turmeric and nutmeg powder along with mace powder goes inside the pan.
- • Saute them for 2-3 minutes and then add yoghurt and mix well. Thereafter add chickpeas and mix them well with the masala.
- • Next goes mint leaves, green chillies and half of the barista. Mix well and leave it for a while.
- • Now you need to spread the rice evenly on the pan and be careful by covering all the sides.
- • Next goes saffron water, kewra essence and remaining barista. Now cover the pan with the lid and let lit cook for 15-20 minutes.
- • That's it! Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot…
Wow… The tasty and delicious 'Chana Biryani' is ready to hit your tummies!!!
