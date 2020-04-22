Chana Biryani: Tasty Yet Wholesome Biryani For Your Lunch

Chana Biryani: It's lunch time… By now all the eyes will be waiting for the awesome aroma, isn't it??? So, what if we dole out a simple yet tasty Biryani recipe???

But regular Biryani is common… But adding a tweak to it will make it tastier and delicious. Nothing much… Just add 'Chick Peas' and give your regular Biryani a new taste and aroma…

We Hans India have doled out the recipe of 'Chana Biryani' in the below write-up… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• 2 tbsp Ghee

• 1 tsp Cumin Seeds

• 3-4 Cloves

• 1 Black Cardamom

• 1 inch-Cinnamon Stick

• 3-4 green Cardamom

• 2 tbsp Ginger Garlic Paste

• 2 large Tomatoes, chopped

• 2 tsp Red Chilli Powder

• ½ tsp Turmeric Powder

• Salt to taste

• ½ cup Yogurt, beaten

• 1½ cup soaked & boiled Chickpeas

• ½ cups Mint Leaves

• 2-3 slitGreen Chillies

• ½ kg Rice, soaked & half-boiled with whole spices & salt

• Few saffron strands, soaked in water

• 1 tsp Kewra Essence

• ½ cup Fried Onion/ Barista

• Coriander leaves, finely chopped

Process

• Heat the oil in the widened pan and add cumin seeds, cloves, cinnamon, black and green cardamoms and star anise. Saute them for a while until they splutter.

• Now goes ginger garlic paste and saute till the raw smell goes off.

• Next, tomatoes, red chilli powder, turmeric and nutmeg powder along with mace powder goes inside the pan.

• Saute them for 2-3 minutes and then add yoghurt and mix well. Thereafter add chickpeas and mix them well with the masala.

• Next goes mint leaves, green chillies and half of the barista. Mix well and leave it for a while.

• Now you need to spread the rice evenly on the pan and be careful by covering all the sides.

• Next goes saffron water, kewra essence and remaining barista. Now cover the pan with the lid and let lit cook for 15-20 minutes.

• That's it! Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot…

Wow… The tasty and delicious 'Chana Biryani' is ready to hit your tummies!!!