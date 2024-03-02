Chef VH Suresh- Corporate Executive Chef - Platform 65

Delight your taste buds with the vibrant flavors of Indian cuisine through this exquisite Sprouts & Spring Onion Tikki recipe and Capsicum Groundnut Subji. Bursting with freshness and aromatic spices, these dishes are a celebration of seasonal ingredients, perfect for a wholesome meal or a delightful snack. Whether you’re a seasoned cook or an adventurous beginner, these recipes promise to elevate your culinary experience with every bite. So, roll up your sleeves, gather your ingredients, and let’s embark on a culinary journey filled with tantalizing tastes and aromatic aromas.

Sprouts & Spring Onion Tikki Recipe

Ingredients:

• 200g Green sprouts

• Salt, to taste

• 8 Green chillies

• 100g Spring onions

• 5g Jeera powder (Cumin powder)

• 5g Sesame seeds

• 1/2 Onion

• Fresh coriander (Kothimira), a few sprigs

• Fenugreek leaves (Methi), a few leaves

• 1 small Lemon

• Oil, for deep frying

Method:

Step 1: Clean and wash the green sprouts thoroughly. Finely chop the green chilies, spring onions, onion, fresh coriander, and fenugreek leaves.

Step 2: In a large mixing bowl, combine the green sprouts, salt, chopped green chilies, spring onions, jeera powder, sesame seeds, chopped onion, fresh coriander, and fenugreek leaves. Squeeze the lemon juice into the mixture.

Step 3: Mix all the ingredients well to form a smooth dough. Ensure that the lemon juice is evenly distributed.

Step 4: Take a portion of the mixture and shape it into a round, flat tikki/patty. You can make them in any desired shape.

Step 5: Heat oil in a deep-frying pan. Once the oil is hot, carefully place the tikki into the oil. Fry until they turn golden brown and crispy on both sides.

Step 6: Once fried, use a slotted spoon to remove the tikki from the oil. Place them on a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil.

Step 7: Sprouts & Spring Onion Tikki is ready to be served. Serve hot with your favorite chutney or sauce.

Step 8: Optional: You can also serve the tikki with mint chutney or tamarind sauce for added flavor.

Enjoy your homemade Sprouts & Spring Onion Tikki!

Capsicum Groundnut Subji

Ingredients:

• 2 capsicum

• 12 bowls Groundnuts (Roasted and powdered)

• 2 tablespoons Coconut oil

• 1 teaspoon Cumin Seeds

• 2 teaspoons Sesame Seeds

• 3 medium-sized Bell Peppers (in cube sizes, using 3 types of bell peppers for variety)

• 1 cup Gram Flour (Besan)

• 1 teaspoon Jaggery Powder

• Salt, to taste

Chapati, Pulkha, or Roti (to serve)

Method:

Step 1: Roast the groundnuts until they are well-cooked. Allow them to cool, then grind them into a fine powder.

Step 2: Prepare Bell Peppers: Heat 1 tablespoon of coconut oil in a kadai. Add cumin seeds, then sesame seeds. Add the cubed bell peppers and sauté on low flame for 5 to 8 minutes until they are partially cooked.

Step 3: Once the bell peppers are partially cooked, add the powdered groundnuts to the kadai. Mix well and let it cook on low flame for another 5 to 8 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld.

Step 4: In another kadai, heat the remaining coconut oil. Add gram flour (besan) and sauté until it turns brown. Add jaggery powder and mix well. Cook for 4 minutes on low flame.

Step 5: Combine sliced Capsicum with Gram Flour Mixture. Add the sautéed bell peppers and groundnut mixture to the gram flour mixture.

Step 6: Mix everything well and cook for an additional 4 minutes on low flame.

Step 7: Once the subject is cooked, serve it hot with chapati, pulkha, or roti. This Capsicum Groundnut Subji is a protein-rich dish, making it a nutritious addition to your meal.