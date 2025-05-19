Delicious Dragon Fruit Recipes: Jam, Smoothie, Icefruit, and Dessert Ideas

Dragon fruit is actually a foreign fruit, but now it is also grown here. There are various varieties of this fruit, and many people enjoy eating it. However, some people find it a bit difficult to eat the fruit directly. If you try these recipes made with dragon fruit for such people, their mouths will definitely water. So, what are you waiting for? Start immediately!

Jam

Ingredients:

2 Dragon fruits

1 cup sugar

Enough water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Preparation:

Peel the dragon fruits and cut them into pieces. Put them in a pan, add sugar, and mix. Cook until the sugar dissolves and the mixture thickens. Then, add lemon juice and mix. Once it reaches the consistency of jam, set it aside to cool. After it cools, transfer it to an airtight glass jar. Store it in the fridge, and it will last up to two months.

Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 Dragon fruit

1 Banana

3 tablespoons oats

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon honey

A few dried fruits (optional)

Preparation:

Put oats in a bowl, add milk, cover, and soak overnight. In a mixer jar, add dragon fruit, banana slices, soaked oats, and honey, then blend well. Pour the mixture into a bowl and sprinkle dried fruits on top. Alternatively, you can add chia seeds and fruit slices instead of dried fruits.

Icefruit

Ingredients:

1 Dragon fruit

2 tablespoons sugar

¼ cup milk

1 tablespoon milkmaid (condensed milk)

Preparation:

In a mixer jar, add dragon fruit pieces, sugar, milkmaid, and milk, then blend until smooth. Pour the mixture into ice cream molds or small glasses. Freeze it for three hours, and your ice fruit is ready!

Dessert

Ingredients:

2 Dragon fruits

A little water

½ cup sugar

¼ cup corn flour

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon butter

Preparation:

Put the dragon fruit pieces in a mixer jar, add water, and grind them. Strain the mixture. Then, pour it into a pan, add sugar and corn flour, and mix well to avoid lumps. Cook the mixture thoroughly, then add butter and mix. Once the water has been absorbed and the mixture has thickened, take it off the heat. Pour it into a bowl greased with ghee. Let it cool, then cut it into pieces. Roll the pieces in sugar for an amazing taste!



