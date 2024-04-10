Live
Just In
Elevate Your Eid Festivities with Delicious Recipes
Eid brings cherished moments along with family and friends. If you’re hosting a festive gathering or simply enjoying a heartfelt meal with loved ones,...
Eid brings cherished moments along with family and friends. If you’re hosting a festive gathering or simply enjoying a heartfelt meal with loved ones, Godrej Appliances has some easy to prepare Eid recipes that can be made in the Microwave Oven. Let the aroma of spices and the warmth of shared meals like delicious Kebabs, Tandoori chicken, flavourful Falafel, and rich delight of Sheer Khurma elevate your dining experience.
SHEER KHURMA
Ingredients Quantity
Vermicelli 1½ cup
Ghee 3 tbsp
Sugar ¾ cup
Milk 1 litre
Dates Chopped 8
Chironji Seeds few
Almonds Chopped 8
Saffron Stalks few
Cashews Chopped 8
Pistachios Chopped 8
Cardamom powder ½ tsp
Method of preparation:
Step 1: Mix the broken vermicelli with 2 tbsp of ghee in a microwavable glass bowl and then Microwave it for 2 minutes on high power, stir in between by pausing after 1 minute.
Step 2: Heat a little milk until warm and soak the saffron in it. Set it aside.
Step 3: Soak the pistachios, almonds in water, remove the outer skin, and chop them along with the cashews. Mix the nuts and chironji with 1 tbsp of ghee and microwave until roasted. Set aside.
Step 4: Take a microwave oven safe bowl, add milk and sugar, mix well and cook on high power in the microwave oven for 5 minutes. Stirring once in between.
Step 5: Add roasted vermicelli, stir well and microwave it for 4 minutes.
Step 6: Add dates, nuts and chironji, cardamom powder and saffron dissolved in milk.
Step 7: Again microwave it for 5 minutes, stirring in between. Sheer Khurma is ready to be served.
CHICKEN KEBABS
Ingredients Quantity
Chicken 1 kg
Egg 1
Ginger-garlic paste 2 tsp
Red chili powder 2½ tsp
Coriander leaves few
Spearmint leaves few
Garam masala 1 tsp
Chaat masala 1 tsp
Curd ½ cup
Lemon Juice 1½ tsp
Black pepper powder 1 tsp
Salt to taste
Method of preparation:
Step 1: Firstly, clean the chicken and marinate it with lemon juice, salt and black pepper powder for 15 minutes.
Step 2: Then take a mixing bowl and make a paste of spearmint leaves, coriander leaves, red chili powder, ginger, garlic, curd, salt, and chaat masala, and then mix it with the chicken pieces, and leave it for 2 hours. Arrange the marinated chicken onto the wooden skewers.
Step 3: Then, take a crusty plate and grease it with butter. Add the chicken skewers to it and brush some butter on it.
Step 4: Keep the plate on the grill stand in the microwave oven for 14 minutes at 200° C. After 14 minutes, take the plate and flip the pieces and again brush some butter on it and roast it for another 14 minutes.
The chicken kebabs are now ready to serve with sliced onions, lemon, and green chutney.
CHICKEN TANDOORI
Ingredients Quantity
Chicken 1 kg
Red Chili Powder 2 tbsp
Turmeric Powder ½ tsp
Garlic paste 1½ tsp
Ginger paste 1½ tsp Yogurt ½ cup
Garam masala 1½ tsp
Coriander powder 1 tsp
Powdered black
pepper ¼ tsp
Lemon Juice 1½ tsp
Corn flour ½ cup
Salt to taste
Method of preparation:
Step 1: Wash the chicken and drain out the excess water and pat dry.
Step 2: Marinate the chicken with all the ingredients and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Step 3: Arrange the marinated chicken on a crusty plate and place it on the grill rack in the microwave oven. Select the temperature of 200°C in convection mode, set the time for 14 minutes and press start.
Step 4: After the beep, remove the chicken and brush it with oil, and turn the chicken pieces upside down. Select 200°C temperature again in convection mode, set the time for 14 minutes, and press start. Serve chicken tandoori hot with onion rings and pudina chutney.
Falafel
Ingredients Quantity
Chickpeas, drained
and rinsed 1 ½ cup
Chopped onion 1/2 cup
Minced cloves 2 cloves
Chopped fresh
parsley 1/2 cup
Chopped fresh
cilantro 1/2 cup
Ground cumin 1 tsp
Ground
coriander 1/2 tsp
Salt as required
Black pepper 1/4 tsp
Oil 2 tbsp
Besan 2 tbsp
Method of preparation:
Step 1: In a mixer jar add chickpeas, onion, cloves, parsley, cilantro, cumin, coriander, salt, and black pepper until the mixture comes together, but still has some texture. Then, add the oil and flour and grind it again, ensure that it is not finely grind to retain the rough texture.
Step 2: Scoop the mixture into tablespoon-sized balls and flatten slightly.
Step 3: Arrange the falafel in the crusty plate and place the plate on the high grill mesh rack in the microwave oven.
Step 4: Select Convection mode, set 200°C temperature and bake for 12 minutes.
Step 5: After the beep, remove the crusty plate and turn all falafel balls upside down and again bake for 8 minutes.
Serve the falafel with pita bread, hummus, and your favorite toppings, such as chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions.