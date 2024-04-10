Elevate Your Eid Festivities with Delicious Recipes

Eid brings cherished moments along with family and friends. If you’re hosting a festive gathering or simply enjoying a heartfelt meal with loved ones, Godrej Appliances has some easy to prepare Eid recipes that can be made in the Microwave Oven. Let the aroma of spices and the warmth of shared meals like delicious Kebabs, Tandoori chicken, flavourful Falafel, and rich delight of Sheer Khurma elevate your dining experience.

SHEER KHURMA

Ingredients Quantity

Vermicelli 1½ cup

Ghee 3 tbsp

Sugar ¾ cup

Milk 1 litre

Dates Chopped 8

Chironji Seeds few

Almonds Chopped 8

Saffron Stalks few

Cashews Chopped 8

Pistachios Chopped 8

Cardamom powder ½ tsp

Method of preparation:

Step 1: Mix the broken vermicelli with 2 tbsp of ghee in a microwavable glass bowl and then Microwave it for 2 minutes on high power, stir in between by pausing after 1 minute.

Step 2: Heat a little milk until warm and soak the saffron in it. Set it aside.

Step 3: Soak the pistachios, almonds in water, remove the outer skin, and chop them along with the cashews. Mix the nuts and chironji with 1 tbsp of ghee and microwave until roasted. Set aside.

Step 4: Take a microwave oven safe bowl, add milk and sugar, mix well and cook on high power in the microwave oven for 5 minutes. Stirring once in between.

Step 5: Add roasted vermicelli, stir well and microwave it for 4 minutes.

Step 6: Add dates, nuts and chironji, cardamom powder and saffron dissolved in milk.

Step 7: Again microwave it for 5 minutes, stirring in between. Sheer Khurma is ready to be served.

CHICKEN KEBABS

Ingredients Quantity

Chicken 1 kg

Egg 1

Ginger-garlic paste 2 tsp

Red chili powder 2½ tsp

Coriander leaves few

Spearmint leaves few

Garam masala 1 tsp

Chaat masala 1 tsp

Curd ½ cup

Lemon Juice 1½ tsp

Black pepper powder 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Method of preparation:

Step 1: Firstly, clean the chicken and marinate it with lemon juice, salt and black pepper powder for 15 minutes.

Step 2: Then take a mixing bowl and make a paste of spearmint leaves, coriander leaves, red chili powder, ginger, garlic, curd, salt, and chaat masala, and then mix it with the chicken pieces, and leave it for 2 hours. Arrange the marinated chicken onto the wooden skewers.

Step 3: Then, take a crusty plate and grease it with butter. Add the chicken skewers to it and brush some butter on it.

Step 4: Keep the plate on the grill stand in the microwave oven for 14 minutes at 200° C. After 14 minutes, take the plate and flip the pieces and again brush some butter on it and roast it for another 14 minutes.

The chicken kebabs are now ready to serve with sliced onions, lemon, and green chutney.

CHICKEN TANDOORI

Ingredients Quantity

Chicken 1 kg

Red Chili Powder 2 tbsp

Turmeric Powder ½ tsp

Garlic paste 1½ tsp

Ginger paste 1½ tsp Yogurt ½ cup

Garam masala 1½ tsp

Coriander powder 1 tsp

Powdered black

pepper ¼ tsp

Lemon Juice 1½ tsp

Corn flour ½ cup

Salt to taste

Method of preparation:

Step 1: Wash the chicken and drain out the excess water and pat dry.

Step 2: Marinate the chicken with all the ingredients and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 3: Arrange the marinated chicken on a crusty plate and place it on the grill rack in the microwave oven. Select the temperature of 200°C in convection mode, set the time for 14 minutes and press start.

Step 4: After the beep, remove the chicken and brush it with oil, and turn the chicken pieces upside down. Select 200°C temperature again in convection mode, set the time for 14 minutes, and press start. Serve chicken tandoori hot with onion rings and pudina chutney.

Falafel

Ingredients Quantity

Chickpeas, drained

and rinsed 1 ½ cup

Chopped onion 1/2 cup

Minced cloves 2 cloves

Chopped fresh

parsley 1/2 cup

Chopped fresh

cilantro 1/2 cup

Ground cumin 1 tsp

Ground

coriander 1/2 tsp

Salt as required

Black pepper 1/4 tsp

Oil 2 tbsp

Besan 2 tbsp

Method of preparation:

Step 1: In a mixer jar add chickpeas, onion, cloves, parsley, cilantro, cumin, coriander, salt, and black pepper until the mixture comes together, but still has some texture. Then, add the oil and flour and grind it again, ensure that it is not finely grind to retain the rough texture.

Step 2: Scoop the mixture into tablespoon-sized balls and flatten slightly.

Step 3: Arrange the falafel in the crusty plate and place the plate on the high grill mesh rack in the microwave oven.

Step 4: Select Convection mode, set 200°C temperature and bake for 12 minutes.

Step 5: After the beep, remove the crusty plate and turn all falafel balls upside down and again bake for 8 minutes.

Serve the falafel with pita bread, hummus, and your favorite toppings, such as chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions.