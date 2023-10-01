Live
- Asian Games: Nandini Agasara claims bronze in women's Heptathlon
- 13 killed in Spain nightclub fire, 15 more missing
- Raj Bhavan-Bengal govt tiff set to aggravate as Guv appoints 6 more interm V-Cs
- Himachal govt to set up commando force: CM Sukhu
- Doctor passengers help baby suffering from severe breathing crisis on flight
- Number of students in Delhi govt schools decreases by over 30,000: RTI reply
- US condemns China for imposing life sentence on Uyghur academic
- Lorry owners strike - makes no headway
- Hina Khan embraces inner strength as ’Sher Khan’: It’s truly a game changer
- Bengaluru Kambala: No deviation from the court orders says organisers
Just In
Exotic coastal delicacies on offer at 'Oriental Seafood Festival'
From delectable prawns to succulent lobsters, and from tender pomfret to crispy squid, an ongoing food festival here in Delhi-NCR offers a treasure trove of delicacies to true-blue seafood enthusiasts.
New Delhi: From delectable prawns to succulent lobsters, and from tender pomfret to crispy squid, an ongoing food festival here in Delhi-NCR offers a treasure trove of delicacies to true-blue seafood enthusiasts.
The month-long 'Oriental Seafood Festival', currently underway at different outlets of Chowman, features some of the most beloved seafood dishes from coastal cuisines around the world. It offers a sea of dishes for the visitors to choose from, including 'Crab asparagus soup', 'Vietnamese chilli crab', 'Thai style jumbo prawn', 'Cantonese style squid with soy', 'Ginger & chillies' and 'Calamari in chili tamarind sauce'.
"This festival is a feast to the culinary senses and like every year we've casted a net of flavours from the East to bring you the sea's finest. I, with my team of chef's have been working on the menu for quite some time and I hope this year's Seafood Festival becomes a huge hit once again," Debaditya Chaudhury, MD, Chowman Hospitality Pvt Ltd., said in a statement.
Other seafood exotics, showcasing the flavours of the ocean, are 'Lobster with mint, lemon and chilli'; 'Singapore chilli whole crab'; 'Vietnamese seafood pho-bowl', Shrimp Chahan' and more. Notably, all the ingredients for the wholesome coastal cuisine are sourced from Kolkata. The food goes off the table on October 10.