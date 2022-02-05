Fried Onion Rings: Favorite recipe of the Bachelors

Fried Onions rings, which are golden color is perfect accompaniment with burgers as well as fish or it can also be eaten as snack with tea.



For this recipe, you would require the below ingredients

♠ One cup sifted plain flour

♠ one and half Tbsp baking soda

♠ one and three-fourth spoon salt

♠ one egg yolk

♠ two-third cup milk

♠ one table spoon salad oil

♠ onions

♠ oil for deep frying

Cooking procedure

♦ you must peel and slice onion to one-fourth inch thick

♦ separate the rings and then cover with cold water for about half an hour

♦ Then drain the rings completely and wipe dry

♦ Mix all the above ingredients except the onion and oil for deep frying into the batter.

♦ Dip each ring in the batter and then deep fry in the oil, till it become brown and crisp.