From fire to ferment, flavour takes lead

We have stripped away the excess to focus on what really matters—flavour, texture, and a deep respect for ingredients - Mohib Farooqui, Executive Chef, MOAI

In Hyderabad’s buzzing Financial District of Gachibowli, MOAI, offering a culinary voice that’s quiet in tone but thunderous in impact. Helmed by Chef Mohib Farooqui, a Michelin-trained veteran with over two decades of global experience, this new fine-dining destination isn't here to dazzle with theatrics—it's here to remind diners what food can be when flavour takes centre stage.

A Le Cordon Bleu Sydney graduate and recipient of the prestigious DUX award, Farooqui has cooked in Michelin-starred kitchens across Australia and Denmark. Now in Hyderabad, he brings a minimalist, technical approach to a menu built on the foundations of Indian and global culinary traditions—reimagined with precision and intent.

The Dishes: Memory reimagined

Farooqui’s creations pay homage to cultural roots while pushing the boundaries of form and flavour. Each dish is a study in balance—between the primal and the refined, nostalgia and innovation.

Char-Grilled Baby Chicken

A standout is the Char-grilled Baby Chicken, where corn-fed spring chicken is marinated in shio koji, then grilled and topped with sesame and barberries. The fermentation lends depth, while the tart garnish cuts through with brightness.

Dum Ka Kheema 2.0

The Dum Ka Kheema 2.0 is a bold reinterpretation of a Hyderabadi staple—a smoky goat pâté, enriched with Zarai cheese, and paired with warm milk pav. It’s rustic, yet nuanced.

Muhammara & Feta

The Muhammara & Feta surprises with a playful twist: the Middle Eastern red pepper-walnut spread is served with a pomegranate waffle, blending creamy, nutty richness with bursts of sweetness and texture.

Gajar Halwa 2.0

The dessert menu extends the narrative. Gajar Halwa 2.0 pairs carrot pudding with smoked cardamom cream cheese for a nostalgic yet sophisticated finish. The Maamoul Cheesecake draws from Levantine flavors, combining key lime liquid, Medjool dates, and pecan shortbread for a layered bite of tang, sweetness, and crunch. Deep Scarlet, made with 66% Idukki dark chocolate, beetroot textures, and spice, closes the meal with moody elegance.

Farooqui is joined by Chef Parampreet Luthra, who brings a regional touch, ensuring the menu remains grounded in local identity while embracing a global culinary lens.

Cocktails with a wild streak

We take classic cocktails and infuse them with the wild, untamed essence of our home - Claudio Caprio

A celebration of “Local Alchemy, Global Spirit” Curated by mixologists Claudio Caprio (Barcelona) and Saurav Samanta (India), the drinks list is built on fermentation, foraged botanicals, and indigenous ingredients.

The Old Fashioned, made with smoked jaggery and barrel-aged bitters, offers a smoky take on a timeless classic. The Tropical Stone Sour, on the other hand, is bright and layered—featuring fermented pineapple and local spices for a tangy, aromatic punch.