From ramen bowl to pickleball

Hyderabad’s vegetarian Asian café, Ta.ma.sha., has officially opened the doors to its third outlet, this time in the vibrant Gunrock neighborhood. The new branch promises a fresh visual identity, an expanded menu, and a more intimate, welcoming space — continuing the brand’s legacy of fusing bold global flavours with wholesome vegetarian ingredients.

Founded by Mahender Vyas and backed by AK Solanky, Ta.ma.sha. has grown from a novel concept into a citywide culinary sensation. Known for its inventive fusion of Asian cuisine and its commitment to vegetarianism, the café has won over a diverse clientele looking for both comfort and creativity on a plate.

The latest location is more than just a café — it’s a gathering space. As a unique highlight, the Gunrock branch even features a dedicated Pickleball court, blending food and fitness in a fresh new way.

Guests can enjoy all the signature dishes they love — like the Korean Ramen Bowl, Thai Curries, and spicy Indo-Chinese combos. With delicious new options from Continental and Italian cuisine, plus even more Korean, Thai, and Far East-inspired dishes.

It’s a carefully curated experience that delivers variety while staying true to Ta.ma.sha.’s all-vegetarian ethos.

“We’re excited to bring the Ta.ma.sha. experience in a new part of the city,” said Mahender Vyas. “With the support of AK Solanky and our team, this outlet continues our mission to serve bold, comforting vegetarian food in thoughtfully designed spaces.”