Healthy indulgence: Cheesecake, fudge, walnut cake

Enjoy guilt-free indulgence this season with wholesome creations from Keto Coach Rahul Kamra and Chef Meghna Kamdar. From a light, keto-friendly New York Baked Cheesecake and Choco Peanut Butter Fudge to an eggless, no-sugar Carrot Walnut Cake, these easy recipes bring health, flavour, and comfort together.

New York Baked Cheesecake

•100 g cream cheese

•30 g unsalted butter

•1 egg

•40 g sour cream

•5 g stevia

•½ tsp lemon zest

•3–4 drops vanilla essence

•30 g almond flour

Preps:

1. Beat cream cheese with butter; add stevia, egg, sour cream, lemon zest, vanilla, and almond flour.

2. Pour into a pan set in a water bath and bake at 150 °C for 40 minutes

3. Cool completely and refrigerate 3 hours

- Rahul Kamra, Keto CoachFounder of Ketorets

Ingredients

•10–12 seedless dates

•¾ cup warm milk

•4 tbsp jaggery powder

•Vanilla essence

•¼ cup oil

•2 tsp cinnamon powder

•½ cup grated carrots

•1 cup whole wheat flour (atta)

•1 tsp baking powder

•¾ tsp baking soda

•A handful of roasted and chopped Chilean walnuts

•Extra walnuts for topping

•Icing sugar or honey (optional, for finishing)

Instruction:

1. Soak the dates in warm milk for 10 minutes. Mash the softened dates well.

2. Add jaggery powder, vanilla essence, oil, and cinnamon powder. Mix well.

3. Add the grated carrots and combine.

4. Add whole wheat atta, baking powder, and baking soda. Mix the batter until smooth.

5. Fold in the roasted, chopped Chilean walnuts.

6. Pour the batter into a greased and lined baking tin. Sprinkle extra walnuts on top.

7. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 40 minutes.

8. Once baked, dust with icing sugar or drizzle some honey (optional).

- Chef Meghna Kamdar on

behalf of Chilean Walnuts

Choco & Peanut Butter Fudge

•30 g butter

•40 g Lindt 85% dark chocolate

•30 g unsweetened peanut butter

•30 ml cream

•3–4 pellets stevia

Preps:

1. Gently melt butter and dark chocolate; stir in stevia, cream, and peanut butter.

2. Cook for 5 minutes until smooth, cool, spread into a dish, and freeze for 2 hour