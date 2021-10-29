How to make Chocolate Khoya Burfi ?

Diwali festive is near, almost everyone would like to relish delicious sweets, you can easily prepare the above sweet for your children and relatives and have a fabulous celebration.



Ingredients you require to prepare Chocolate khoya Burfi

For white layer

• Unsweetened Khoya/Mawa- half cup

• Powdered sugar around 3.5 tbsp

• Cardamom seeds around 2 (powder it)

For Chocolate layer

• Unsweetened khoya/Mawa-1/2 cup (100 grams)

• Powdered sugar 3.5tbsp

• Cocoa powder -1/2 tbsp

Ghee (1tbsp+tbsp) for greasing.

How to prepare it ?

Crumble around 200 grams of Khoya and you will get around one cup. Then powder around a half cup of sugar, grease a plate having a drop of ghee, then divide the Khoya into two and take one portion(around half cup) in a plate. To that mix around 3.5 tbsp of powdered sugar, ½ tbsp cocoa powder and set aside.

Take the other half of the crumbled Khoya (half cup) in an non stick kadai and then add around 3.4 tbsp of powdered sugar, 1 tsp of ghee, then mix well and heat in a very low flame.

Mix till the khoya leaves the sides of the pan completely. Do this on a low flame. It takes around 3.4 minutes. Lastly, you must add cardamom powder and then mix well, then remove and spread the mixture in an ghee greased plate, level it smooth using the butter paper or back of ghee greased spoon and set is aside. Let this cool. White layer is ready.

You can use the same kadai, heat the cocoa, khoya and sugar in an low flame, then mix it leave the sides of the pan and it becomes whole mass. Then next spread it over the white layer, level it using the back of the greased spoon or butter paper greased with ghee. Let it become warm, using the knifes, you can make the shapes. Remove when it is cooled down completely.

You can refrigerate it and enjoy within a day or two. As the above sweet is milk based sweet, remember not to keep this sweet outside the refrigerator more than a day.

Few important points to consider while making the above sweet

You must try to do the entire process only in a very low flame, you can also dark chocolate powder, so that the layers look very dark. You get the color based on the choco powder you tend to use.



Do not try to overcook the khoya for a long time, it would become chewy. If you cook the khoya for less amount of time, it would be stick, hence remove it at the right time.

If you desire to mixture to set quickly, you can freeze for about 30 minutes before cutting.

Try to use the soft khoya, so that you need not grate it, you can simply crumble it using the fingers. If your khoya is hard, by using the grater, grate it and mix the powdered sugar.

You must not add milk, if you tend to add milk, the mixture would take more time to cook. Hence, adding milk is your choice.