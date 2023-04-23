Indulge in the Divine: Tasca

Tasca Bar and Kitchen is an upscale bar and lounge that has recently become the talk of the town for its world-class culinary experience and cuisines from all over the globe. It is located at Gandipet.



Stepping inside, I am taken over by its luxurious and classy ambience, especially the bar and its European paintings. Moreover, it is decorated with indoor plants which adds a natural touch to the place. It is one of the picturesque food spots for the customers.

At Tasca, food enthusiasts can try out the best spicy authentic South Indian Cuisine along with aesthetic artisanal cocktails. It also offers recreational activities to customers by organizing live music shows, DJs, private parties, and many more. It is one of the popular places for people from all segments to kick back and unwind.

The idea of providing comfort food inspired by various cuisines and fancy cocktails to the customers has led to the birth of this amazing bar.

On Sundays, it organizes a Brunch buffet that caters exquisite world-class cuisines. When comes to Veg, the dishes are Chilli Paneer, Cauliflower Manchurian, Crispy Corn, Veg Tempura, Mixed Veg Dumplings, Jasmine Rice, Veg Gilafi Sliders, and many more.

When comes to Non-veg, the dishes are Bang Bang Shrimp, Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken, Jade Chilli Fish, Tasca Sesame Chicken, Lamb Fries, Shrimp Balls, Nasi Goreng, Tofu, Black Bean Fish and many more.

The signature dishes are Deep Dish Pizzas, fusion dishes - Nihari Tacos, and decadent desserts - Marshmallow Shibuya Toast. These are the must-try-out dishes for food lovers.

I have tried Chilli Paneer along with Veg Rice. The paneer is bit crisp and spicy and blends well with rice. Pasta is delicious here. In desserts, I tried Tres Leches, a three layered milk cake. It just melts in the mouth and tastes heavenly.

Other than the above dishes, Tasca caters a wide variety of pasta, noodles, soups, desserts, and many more. In drinks, the bar caters large varieties of cocktails, and mocktails apart from classic drinks.'Pink Beard', a strawberry gin-based cocktail topped with cotton candy is the most ordered drink for customers. It is the signature cocktail of the bar.