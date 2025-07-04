Live
Kebabs, curries, comfort: One8 Commune’s flavor-packed experience
one8 Commune Hyderabad has launched its newest culinary venture, ‘Kebabs & Curries’, and it’s nothing short of a tribute to India’s rich, rustic food traditions. Curated by Chef Agnibh Mudi, the menu is an immersive celebration of smoky grills, robust stews, and recipes steeped in heritage, all reimagined for the modern palate.
Kebabs that stir the senses
The kebabs are the undeniable stars here. The Mutton Galouti—buttery, hand-pounded, and delicately seared—is an ode to Awadhi finesse, while the Chicken Chapli explodes with the warmth of green chilli, onion, and ghee. Vegetarian selections are equally compelling: the Nadru Ke Kebab, crafted from double-cooked lotus stem, brings earthy complexity, and the Beetroot Shikampuri stuffed with goat cheese is a clever, indulgent twist.
Classic tikkas like the Papad Paneer and Lemon Pepper Fish are elevated by vibrant, house-made chutneys. For meat lovers, the Mutton Boti Pepper Fry and Burra Chops offer intense, fiery indulgence. The Tawa Gurda Kaleji, slow-cooked on an iron griddle, brings nostalgic street food charm with refined technique.
Curries that carry legacy
The curry section is a tapestry of regional depth. The Chicken Mughlai, rich with saffron and cream, is luxurious, while the Mutton Dalcha, a tangy lentil-based Hyderabadi classic, is deeply comforting. The Safed Maas, a lesser-seen Rajasthani white curry, provides a mellow counterpoint to the fiery Chicken/Prawn Balti, served right in its steel wok.
For a familiar finish, the velvety Vegetable and Chicken Kormas hit the right balance of nuttiness and warmth.
‘Kebabs & Curries’ is more than a meal—it’s a culinary map of India’s diverse food culture. Thoughtfully plated and steeped in tradition, every dish tells a story. Chef Mudi’s vision—to serve comfort food with an elevated lens—has landed beautifully. A must-visit for those who love bold Indian flavours with modern finesse.