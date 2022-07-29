Learn to prepare, eggless chocolate truffle cake

Eggless Truffle Cake : Luscious old chocolate truffle, today we will learn, how to prepare eggless chocolate truffle cake. A soft sponge layered having creamy, dark chocolate ganache.



Ingredients required for Eggless Truffle Cake

♦ 150 ml of Oil

♦ 275 gram Sugar

♦ 185 gram milk maid

♦ 375 gram curd

♦ 9 gram baking soda

♦ 9 gram baking powder

For the sugar syrup

♦ 200 gram Sugar

♦ 200 ml water

For truffle

♦ 500 gram Dark Chocolate

♦ 250 gram fresh cream

How to make Eggless Truffle cake?

To prepare the sponge

1. whisk all the ingredients together except oil. Lastly add the oil

2. Pour in a mould and bake at 180 degree for about 35 to 40 minutes. Allow the sponge to cool.

Prepare the truffle

1. Chop the dark chocolate and keep it in a bowl

2. Boil cream in a saucepan and pour over the chocolate. Whisk till all the chocolate dissolves.

3. Allow it to cool

To prepare the syrup

1. Boil water and sugar to make a sugar syrup. Strain and keep it aside to cool.

How to assemble the cake?

• Cut the cooled sponge in three layers

• Next step one layer on a cake board. Brush it with sugar syrup. Apple the truffle, repeat the process with the remaining layers of sponge. Finally finish the top and sides of the cake with truffle. Allow the truffle to set.

• Finally melt the truffle and pour over the cake. Refrigerate and serve thereafter.