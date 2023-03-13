Learn to Prepare Rose Sherbat for special occasions.

The rose is a symbol of love as well as joy. Apart from this beautiful scent and stunning color palette, it is the rose's joyous as well as celebratory symbolism, which makes it perfect for special occasions.



A Sherbet is a different from a syrup or cordial, unlike other traditional syrup, no heat is used for preparing this sherbet. A sherbet has gorgeous complexity as well as depth of flavor as well as botanical brightness which means less sugar and more goodness.

The above recipe would help in creating bright pink as well as fragrant liquid, which can be added to beverages such as gin and Vodka. You can also have it poured over iced soda water for gorgeous non-alcoholic drink or drilled on top of ice-cream or many other sweet treats. It is % natural and it can be made with great ease.

If possible you must try to use old variety like Rosa Damscena, but you do not have access, to these, you can use fragrant unsprayed variety, this would do the trick

Ingredients needed

6 fresh, fragrant unsprayed roses

One generous handful of fresh garden mint leaves

One cardamom pod (optional)

100 gram fresh or frozen strawberries

6 lemons

250 grams of sugar

Method

Remove the petals from the rose and place them in a glass bowl

-Peel the lemons and add them to the bowl having rose petal

-next tear the mint leaves and add them to the bowl

-Add to sugar to the bowl

-using the muddler or pestle, thoroughly bruise the rose petals, mint leaves, lemon peel and sugar.

-Mix the strawberries into the rose-tinted sugar mixture

-juice the lemons and add to the mix

-strain through the fine mesh sieve, jelly bag or muslin cloth

-Bottle in a clean glass with sealable lid, keep it refrigerated and it would last up to month.