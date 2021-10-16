Motichoor Ladoos: Traditional and Mouthwatering Sweet

The Word Motichoor literally translates to crushed pearls, definitely one cannot think of a better name for this delicacy. Originally, the above sweet is associated with states such as Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. These ladoos, are easy to store in torrid temperature and will not spoilt even if kept for some day. Even in both, ancient as well as medieval text, in south as well as eastern region, there has been mention of Motichoor laddu.



Ingredients needed for Motichoor Laddoo (for 20 serving)

-2 ½ cup gram flour (besan powder)

-3 cups of ghee

-2 pinch baking soda

-1 ½ teaspoon of green cardamom

-½ teaspoon edible food color

-3 cups of sugar

-2 cups of water

Step 1

Make the boondi batter

To make this traditional Indian sweet at your home, one should take a large bowl, to it add about 2 and ½ cups of gram flour, then to it add orange color and mix it well. Add water and also baking soda to this mixture. Blend the mixture well and make sure there are no lumps. Once the blends tend to attain perfect consistency, it is time to move to another step.

Step 2

Prepare the boondi

Now, take large, deep frying fan and in it add ghee and heat it. Place a perforated ladle(jhada) on top of the oil and then add some of the batter. Slowly allow the boondi batterfall in the oil and then cook them on a low flame, make sure it is properly cooked. Once done, place the boondi on the tissue paper, this will help remove excess oil.

Third step

Prepare sugar syrup

Then, next step would be take a pan, add some water as well as sugar and allow it blend, when this mixture boil, you have to make sure, you get two string consistency. Then, you should add some cardamom powder and allow it cook. Then add the boondis and cook until the sugar syrup as well as boondi is perfectly mixed. Cover it with lid and the turn off the fame.

Step 4

Garnish and relish

Grease your hands using a little amount of ghee and start shaping the ladoos, place them in an open tray and garnish few crushed nuts and indulge in the goodness.

Tips

You can add some crushed pistachios or silver almonds to the ladoos, this will enhance their taste

-the batter for Motichoor Ladoos must be both, thin and flowing.

-sugar syrup do not require to have string consistency

-Try to fry the boondis in ghee for a nice flavor of your ladoos, but you can also use refined vegetable oil.