Muharram 2020 – Recipe of Luscious Smoky Milk Sharbat

Muharram 2020: Muharram marks the beginning of Islamic New Year for Muslims across the globe. In the month of Muharram, a unique smoky milk sharbat is exclusively prepared, that signifies the martyrdom of Imam Hussain. The agarwood used in this recipe gives it an aromatic touch. Drink this sharbat chilled for that splendid experience and exquisite flavour.

Ingredients needed for smoky milk sharbat:

 Milk: 1 Litre

 Water: 2 cups

 Sugar: 2 cups or as per your taste

 Fennel Seeds: 2 tablespoon

 Green Cardamom: 8 to 10 pods

 Almonds: ½ cup

 Cashews: ½ cup

 Pistachios: ½ cup

 Grated Coconut: ½ cup

Along with the above ingredients you also need one coal briquette and agarwood or oodh 1 tsp.

Method to prepare smoky milk sharbat

1. Boil the milk and bring it to room temperature

2. Make sugar syrup by dissolving sugar in water

3. Grind fennel seeds and green cardamom pods finely and sieve the powder

5. Add fennel seeds and green cardamom powder in the boiled milk

5. Mix the sugar syrup in the milk mixture that is prepared

6. Then add fennel seeds and cardamom powder that gives a pleasant aroma to the milk sharbat

Now for the authentic aroma, heat a coal briquette and sprinkle agarwood on it. As soon as you observe the smoke, cover it up with a clay pot or a vessel. Ensure that you trap the smoke inside it for at least 2 minutes, after you remove it from the coal briquette cover it with a lid and pour the milk sharbat in this pot and cover it back. The aroma of the agarwood trapped inside it will give a unique flavour to the sharbat.

Now add the sliced almonds, cashews, pistachios and grated coconut. Keep in refrigerator. Serve cold and enjoy the luscious smoky sharbat.