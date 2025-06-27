Nutty meets sweet: Pistachioocolate cookies

Elevate your baking and snacking game with an inventive pistachio recipe by Shivesh Bhatia, presented by American Pistachio Growers. Indulge in rich Chocolate Pistachio Cookies —highlighting the nut’s bold flavour, creamy texture, and versatility. Perfect for celebrations or everyday indulgence.

Chocolate Pistachio Cookies

Ingredients

l 1/2 cup (112g) butter, melted

l 1/4 cup brown sugar

l 1/4 cup castor sugar

l 2 tbsp milk

l 1 tsp vanilla extract

l 1 cup all purpose flour

l 1 tbsp cornflour

l 1/2 tsp baking soda

l 1/3 cup chocolate chunks

l 1/2 cup pistachio, chopped

Pistachio paste

l 1 cup pistachios

l 1/2 cup white chocolate

l 1/4 cup condensed milk

Process-

l In a bowl, add melted butter, brown sugar and castor sugar. Whisk everything until well combined.

l Add milk and vanilla extract in it and mix again.

l Now add in the dry ingredients flour, cornflour and baking soda and combine to form a dough.

l Fold in the chopped dark chocolate and pistachios in the dough.

l For the pistachio paste, in a blender jar add pistachios, white chocolate and condensed milk. Blend everything together until you achieve a smooth pistachio paste. Measure 1 tbsp and freeze them for about 10-15 minutes or until set.

l Scoop out even sized portions of cookie dough and place a pistachio paste ball inside the cookie dough.

lAdd more dark chocolate chips and pistachios on top. Refrigerate the cookies for at least 10-12 minutes.

lminutes or until the edges are brown.