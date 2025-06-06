Live
- Master Dhruva Shines as Youngest Equestrian Star at Hyderabad Horse Show 2025
- Sash Ceremony Launches Miss Universe Telangana & Andhra Pradesh Journey
- New Music Academy Opens in Punjagutta to Inspire Young Talent
- Sandalwood policy to be simplified soon: Eshwar Khandre
- From Trust to Turmoil: The WazirX Saga and the Imperative for Accountability in Crypto Exchanges
- Why Ethics in Education Must Evolve Beyond Exam Conduct
- AP inter supplementary exam results likely to be released tomorrow
- Crystal Crop Protection Limited launches “RICEACT” – a “revolutionary” herbicide for paddy cultivation and “JIVORA” – a “next-generation” insecticide for cotton
- PM Modi inaugurates Chenab Bridge in J&K, interacts with engineers, workers
- Study shows how Covid virus shields itself during replication
Pistachio desserts with a desi twist
Highlights
From the kitchens of celebrity chefs, discover refreshing recipes that blend tradition with a crunchy twist
This summer, treat your taste buds to something truly special! Celebrity chefs Rakhee Vaswani and Meghna Kamdar present two refreshing des-serts packed with creamy goodness and the rich flavor of pistachios. From the classic Pistachio Kulfi to the fruity Pista Mango Sabudana Kheer, these recipes bring together tradition and indulgence in every spoonful.
Pistachio Kulfi
Ingredients:
- Pistachio paste -2tbsp
- Full fat milk - 500ml
- Readymade Khoya - 60gms
- Fresh cream - 3 tbsp
- Condensed milk- 100 gms
Method:
- Heat the milk and fresh cream cook till it simmers
- Add khoya, condensed milk. Continue cooking till a nice thick con-sistency is achieved.
- Add Pista paste to the mixture and stir it well.
- Set for a couple of hours in desired moulds like paper cups and add a stick
- Freeze it then remove and Enjoy
- Chef Rakhee Vaswani
Pista And Mango Sabudana Kheer
Ingredients:
- Milk - 1 litre
- Cardamom Powder - 4-5 pinches
- Sabudana - ½ cup soaked (soaked for 4–5 hours)
- California Pistachio - ½ cup
- Mangoes - 2, chopped
Method:
- Take 1 litre of milk and bring it to boil
- Add cardamom powder and stir well.
- Once the milk comes to the boil, add soaked sabudana (soaked for 4-5 hours).
- Let sabudana cook in milk till it becomes transparent
- Lower the heat and add condensed milk as per your taste. Stir everything well
- And add 1/4 cup blanched California Pista (take pista, keep in warm water for 20-30 minutes & then gently remove the skin)
- Once the kheer comes to right consistency, turn off the heat and bring it to room temperature
- Then add 2 chopped mangoes, you may add mango pulp as well
- Keep kheer in fridge to chill
- Enjoy this kheer chilled with some more pista and mango garnishing
-Chef Meghna Kamdar
Next Story