Pistachio desserts with a desi twist

Pistachio desserts with a desi twist
From the kitchens of celebrity chefs, discover refreshing recipes that blend tradition with a crunchy twist

This summer, treat your taste buds to something truly special! Celebrity chefs Rakhee Vaswani and Meghna Kamdar present two refreshing des-serts packed with creamy goodness and the rich flavor of pistachios. From the classic Pistachio Kulfi to the fruity Pista Mango Sabudana Kheer, these recipes bring together tradition and indulgence in every spoonful.

Pistachio Kulfi

Ingredients:

  • Pistachio paste -2tbsp
  • Full fat milk - 500ml
  • Readymade Khoya - 60gms
  • Fresh cream - 3 tbsp
  • Condensed milk- 100 gms

Method:

  • Heat the milk and fresh cream cook till it simmers
  • Add khoya, condensed milk. Continue cooking till a nice thick con-sistency is achieved.
  • Add Pista paste to the mixture and stir it well.
  • Set for a couple of hours in desired moulds like paper cups and add a stick
  • Freeze it then remove and Enjoy

- Chef Rakhee Vaswani

Pista And Mango Sabudana Kheer

Ingredients:

  • Milk - 1 litre
  • Cardamom Powder - 4-5 pinches
  • Sabudana - ½ cup soaked (soaked for 4–5 hours)
  • California Pistachio - ½ cup
  • Mangoes - 2, chopped

Method:

  • Take 1 litre of milk and bring it to boil
  • Add cardamom powder and stir well.
  • Once the milk comes to the boil, add soaked sabudana (soaked for 4-5 hours).
  • Let sabudana cook in milk till it becomes transparent
  • Lower the heat and add condensed milk as per your taste. Stir everything well
  • And add 1/4 cup blanched California Pista (take pista, keep in warm water for 20-30 minutes & then gently remove the skin)
  • Once the kheer comes to right consistency, turn off the heat and bring it to room temperature
  • Then add 2 chopped mangoes, you may add mango pulp as well
  • Keep kheer in fridge to chill
  • Enjoy this kheer chilled with some more pista and mango garnishing

-Chef Meghna Kamdar

