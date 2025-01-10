Plant-based chicken seekh kebab kathi roll

Live
Give a unique twist to your friendship bond by trying this recipe of mouthwatering chicken seekh kebab kathi roll. As easy as it is to make, it will also leave them craving more.
• Heat some oil in a pan and cook the kebabs from all sides on a medium-low flame. Alongside, sauté the veggies (onions, bell peppers, purple cabbage) too.
• To assemble, take the paratha, spread green chutney evenly on it and add the sautéed veggies and cooked kebab.
• Now, top this off with sliced or pickled onions, chaat masala, lime juice and garnish with mint leaves.
• Roll it up, serve hot and enjoy!
