  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style > Food

Plant-based chicken seekh kebab kathi roll

Plant-based chicken seekh kebab kathi roll
x
Highlights

Give a unique twist to your friendship bond by trying this recipe of mouthwatering chicken seekh kebab kathi roll. As easy as it is to make, it will also leave them craving more.

Give a unique twist to your friendship bond by trying this recipe of mouthwatering chicken seekh kebab kathi roll. As easy as it is to make, it will also leave them craving more.

• Heat some oil in a pan and cook the kebabs from all sides on a medium-low flame. Alongside, sauté the veggies (onions, bell peppers, purple cabbage) too.

• To assemble, take the paratha, spread green chutney evenly on it and add the sautéed veggies and cooked kebab.

• Now, top this off with sliced or pickled onions, chaat masala, lime juice and garnish with mint leaves.

• Roll it up, serve hot and enjoy!

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick