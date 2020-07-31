Raspberries are a fruit that is undeniably unique among the wide variety of fruits out in the world; with a sweet tartness and a seedy interior, raspberries make desserts a different experience entirely.

Raspberry Cake Day celebrates just one example of the sweet concoctions that is delightful to experience. Today, we're celebrating the history of raspberries, cakes, and their fantastically sweet combination that'll make your taste buds ecstatic!