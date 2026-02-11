Recipes mushroom gola and maska chole

Hyderabad: Perched above the shimmering waters of Durgam Cheruvu, Kadamba arrives in Hyderabad as more than just another rooftop bar—it is an attempt to recreate the warmth of the traditional Indian chaupal in a modern urban setting. With sweeping views of the lake and the iconic cable bridge, the newly opened space in Madhapur blends relaxed neighbourhood-bar energy with a thoughtfully curated food and beverage experience that encourages guests to linger.

The first impression is one of ease. Designed as a “third space” between home and work, Kadamba avoids the high-decibel nightlife template, instead offering a calm, conversational environment where music, food, and drinks complement rather than dominate the evening. The interiors, featuring cement tiles, wooden elements, mirrors, and open seating around Kadamba trees, create a setting that feels lived-in and community-driven, almost as if the bar has always belonged to the neighbourhood.

The beverage programme sets the tone for the experience. Crafted using fresh ingredients, house infusions, and seasonal fruits, the cocktail menu leans heavily into familiar Indian flavours. The T-Loop, inspired by Telangana, balances sweetness with a gentle smoky depth, while the Agasi Negroni, a rooftop reinterpretation of the classic, introduces layered notes of watermelon, cacao, and coffee, resulting in a bold yet smooth finish. Other signature drinks such as Aam-Rudh and Har Bar continue the theme of nostalgic flavours reimagined with technique, and a strong selection of low-ABV and non-alcoholic options ensures inclusivity without compromising complexity.

Food at Kadamba is where the concept truly shines. Built around the idea of “food as memory,” the menu draws inspiration from street-side favourites, regional bar snacks, and dishes encountered during travels across India. The Mushroom Gola is a standout—slow-braised mushrooms shaped into soft dumplings and paired with coriander-chilli chutney, garlic chutney, and a light touch of truffle oil, creating a dish that feels both rustic and refined. Maska Chole, rich and buttery, captures the comfort of Delhi’s street-corner breakfasts, while Ghee Tari Machhi celebrates coastal flavours with delicately cooked fish finished in aromatic ghee and served with pav, making it indulgent yet approachable.

Desserts maintain the nostalgic theme. Chenna Jalebi offers a soft, syrupy indulgence, while Death by Chocolate delivers familiar comfort for those who prefer a classic finish to the meal. Most ingredients are sourced locally around Hyderabad, reinforcing the bar’s neighbourhood ethos while allowing the menu to evolve with seasonal availability.

Beyond food and drinks, Kadamba distinguishes itself through carefully curated cultural programming. Instead of loud, headline-driven performances, the venue hosts intimate music sessions spanning folk, jazz, indie, and funk, along with film screenings, workshops, and community-led gatherings that encourage participation rather than passive entertainment.

Kadamba succeeds because it understands something many nightlife spaces overlook: people often return not just for the menu, but for how a place makes them feel. With its relaxed atmosphere, memory-driven cuisine, and approachable cocktail programme, Kadamba positions itself as a bar designed for repeat evenings—one where conversations stretch long after sunset and the city feels, even briefly, a little slower.