Red Rhino grabs the attention of food lovers

Hailed as Bangalore's most adored microbrewery with unmatched culinary dishes tailored by Celebrity Chef Sabyasachi, Red Rhino Craft Brewery has made its way into Hyderabad in the year 2017. Besides Bangalore, it has branches in Goa.



The Brewery was founded by Kishore Pallam Reddy and Arjun Somireddy. It is located in Hi-tech City. Their passion for food and beverages (especially beer) has given birth to this amazing restaurant. It covers a space of 25,000 sqft with lush gardens.

Stepping into the brewery, one can experience the aesthetic interiors and comfy cushions. It gives a vibrant atmosphere with buzzing live music. What grabs the attention of food enthusiasts is the bar which serves diverse varieties of mocktails and cocktails beside classic alcoholic brands.

The smell of different varieties of food especially desserts makes you hungrier as you step in. It's a must-visit place for food enthusiasts to explore different cuisines. The special cuisines they offer are European, Continental, Italian, and Pan- Asian. The most popular dishes that must be tried out are Neopolitan pizzas and Portuguese-inspired succulent chicken espetada. When it comes to drinks, Soul Surfer German Wheat Craft beer, Deccan gin, and tonic cocktails gained popularity among customers. Both the cuisines and craft beers go well together.

Other well-ordered mocktails are Mantinee which is a blend of pineapple, popcorn, and caramel, and Supercooler is a blend of fresh cucumber and lime juice with soda, and Mojito which is a blend of White Rum, mint, lime, and syrup. I have tried Supercooler and it tastes amazing with a slightly tangy flavor. On Weekends especially Sundays, brunch is available which caters to a wide variety of dishes both veg and non veg cuisines which include Chandini Chowk ki Aloo Tikki, Potato Smiles, Wedges, Chilli Garlic Paneer, Garlic fried rice, Gongura Soya Chaap, Sholay Space Cauliflower with Baby corn, Gongura Chicken wings, Seema Andhra Prawns, Tofu, Chinatown Chilli Chicken, Mutton pepper fry and many more.

Other than the above cuisines, the brewery also caters to different varieties of Chat, BBQ sushi, pasta, Spaghetti, noodles, desserts, and varieties of iced tea, smoothie, non-alcoholic cocktails, and many more. When it comes to dessert, I tried Almond Hazelnut Cake. It tastes divine. Moreover other than this, we have mini chocolate brownies, chocolate lavas, etc which are delicious and appetizing.

Though the brewery atmosphere and its service are are are luxurious, one can afford the delicious varieties of dishes and beverages within the range of Rs 300- Rs 500. However, the cocktails start at around Rs 500.

They also allow customers to celebrate special occasions by hosting many private parties where they curate menus specific to their liking. It has successfully received positive reviews from customers for its wide range of food and beverage varieties and also for its services.

"Brunch is only available on Sunday. So far customers have reviewed that the place was good and the ambiance is great and I would suggest it to everyone", says Sweety Agarwal.

"It's a good place to hang out with friends and family. Delicious Food and beverages are available within the budget", Ashwini Singh, a customer. Finally, when asked about the future goals of the chain, they said they want to expand the branches further within the state and also across the country.