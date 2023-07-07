Savor the flavors on world chocolate day with exquisite chocolate recipes

World Chocolate Day is celebrated on July 7th every year to honour chocolate, one of the most beloved treats. In celebration of this special day, Hans India spoke to chefs from renowned establishments in Bengaluru to shared their delightful chocolate recipes.



Pastry Chef Prashant Pachori from Hyatt Centric MG Road, Bangalore, presents the Bête Noire Recipe. This luxurious chocolate cake is a true delight for chocolate lovers with its rich and velvety texture.

Executive Chef Mahesh Ramasamy from Angsana Oasis Spa & Resort shares his recipe for Chocolate Kahlua Mousse. This creamy and decadent mousse combines the smoothness of chocolate with the distinct flavour of Kahlua liquor, creating an elegant and indulgent dessert.

Chef Uday Shenoy from Lazy Suzy adds a unique twist with his recipe for Grilled Balsamic Chicken with 55% Dark Chocolate and Smoked Chipotle Mole. This dish balances the smokiness of the chipotle mole sauce with the rich and earthy flavour of dark chocolate, resulting in an extraordinary combination.

To satisfy your cravings, Executive Chef Ashley Nunes from the Whitefield Baking Company at the Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield presents Raspberry Jam Hazelnut Praline. This treat combines the sweetness of raspberry jam with the nutty crunch of hazelnut praline, all wrapped in a luscious chocolate exterior.

These talented chefs' recipes are sure to make you fall in love with chocolate all over again on World Chocolate Day. Whether you prefer sweet or savoury, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Happy World Chocolate Day!

Bête Noire Recipe by Pastry Chef, Prashant Pachori from Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore



Ingredients :

• Sugar 292 Gms

• Water 180 Gms

• Butter 288 Gms

• Eggs (5)

• Egg Yolk (2)

• Salt 2 Gms

For Cocoa Mixture

• Cocoa Butter 75 Gms

• Milk Chocolate 250 Gms

• Almond Flakes 50 Gms

Instructions

1. Preheat your oven to 150°C (300°F) and prepare a water bath by placing a larger baking pan filled with water on the lower rack of the oven.

2. In a saucepan, heat sugar and water together until the sugar dissolves completely.

3. In a separate bowl, melt butter and chocolate together, either in the microwave or using a double boiler.

4. Slowly add the melted butter and chocolate mixture to the sugar-water mixture, stirring well to combine.

5. In another bowl, whisk the eggs, egg yolks and salt together until well incorporated.

6. Gradually add the egg mixture into the batter, whisking continuously by hand until smooth.

7. Sieve or strain the batter to ensure a smooth texture, and pour it into a greased cake mold or tray.

8. Grease the mold/tray with oil and cover it with butter paper to prevent sticking.

9. Place the filled mold/tray in the water bath in the preheated oven and bake for approximately 1 hour.

10. While the cake is baking, prepare the cocoa mixture by separately melting butter and chocolate.

11. Once melted, combine the butter and chocolate mixture, and then add almond flakes to it.

12. After baking, remove the cake from the oven and let it rest in the freezer for at least 12-14 hours to set and chill.

13. Once chilled, remove the cake from the mold/tray and cut it into desired shapes.

14. Coat the cut cake pieces with the prepared cocoa mixture for a final touch.

Servings - 10 to 12

Enjoy the delicious Bête Noire cake with its rich chocolate flavors and almond crunch!

Chocolate Kahlua Mousse - Recipe by Chef Mahesh Ramasamy | Executive Chef | Angsana Oasis Spa & Resort

Ingredients for Kahlua Mousse:

• Chocolate - 150g

• White butter - 30g

• Kahlua - 25g

• Yolks - 1

• Sugar - 15g

• Coffee powder - 5g

• White cream - 150g

• Egg white - 1

Procedure:

1. Whip the yolks and sugar until stiff.

2. Melt the white butter and chocolate together.

3. Fold the chocolate mixture into the whipped yolks.

4. Fold in the whipped cream.

5. In a separate bowl, whip the egg whites until stiff peaks form.

6. Gently fold the whipped egg whites into the mousse mixture.

7. Pour the mousse mixture into individual serving glasses or bowls.

8. Refrigerate the mousse for at least 2 hours or until set.

Ingredients for Tulip

• Almond powder - 30g

• Icing sugar - 30g

• Flour - 10g

• Orange juice - 80g

• White butter - 25g

Procedure:

1. Mix together the sieved flour, icing sugar, and almond powder.

2. Add the orange juice and whisk in the melted white butter.

3. Preheat the oven to the specified temperature (if not mentioned in the recipe).

4. Grease a baking tray or line it with parchment paper.

5. Spread out a small portion of the mixture on the greased tray or parchment paper.

6. Bake in the preheated oven for the recommended time or until golden brown.

7. Remove the baked tulip from the oven and let it cool.

8. Shape the cooled tulip into the desired form.

Enjoy your Chocolate Kahlua Mousse with Tulip!

Grilled Balsamic chicken with 55% dark chocolate and smoked chipotle mole recipe by Chef Uday Shenoy, Lazy Suzy, Indiranagar.

Ingredients

• Chicken breast 01 nos

• Balsamic vinegar 01 tsp

• Thyme 05 gms

• 55% Dark chocolate chopped 50 gms

• Smoked chipotle chilly 05 gms

• Fresh dairy cream 20 ml

• Unsalted butter 20 gms

• Assorted green vegetables 100 gms

• Cherry tomatoes 4-5 nos

• Garlic chopped 05 gms

• Olive oil 10 ml

• Almond slivers 5 gms

Instructions:

1. Preheat the grill or griddle to a moderately hot temperature

2. Marinate the chicken breast with salt, fresh milled pepper, thyme, balsamic vinegar and olive oil and set it aside for 15 mins.

3. Cut the green vegetables into desired shape, blanch and refresh in chilled water.

4. Place the chicken breast in 1 o clock position on moderately hot, oil greased grill/ griddle for about 2 minutes, then remove and place in 2 pm position for another 2 minutes. Remove from grill, turnover and repeat the grilling position. Grill till the breast is cooked.

5. In a medium hot sauce pan, add the butter, followed by chopped chipotle chillies and chopped thyme, sauté for 1 minute, add the fresh cream and bring to a quick boil, remove from flame and add the chopped dark chocolate, keep mixing with spoon till all chocolate melts. Add little stock water if chocolate mole is too thick. Adjust seasoning.

6. In a sauté pan, add some butter and garlic, sauté for 10 seconds and add the cherry tomatoes, sauté for another 30 seconds, followed by blanched green vegetables. Sauté for about 2-3 minutes and add seasoning. Add some more butter if required.

7. In a dinner plate, place the greens in the middle followed by veggies and cherry tomatoes.

8. Place the grilled chicken breast on top, spoon the chocolate and chipotle mole over the chicken breast to coat it evenly.

9. Garnish with roast almond slivers, thyme sprig and serve hot with croissant for an extra touch of indulgence. Enjoy!

Raspberry jam hazelnut praline

Recipe by Ashley Nunes, Executive Chef, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield

For Filling

• Dark chocolate 65% - 1cup

• Fresh cream - 1/2 cup

• Liquid glucose - 1tsp

• Butter - 3/4 tsp

Raspberry jam

• Raspberry puree - 3/4 cup

• Sugar - 1/4 cup

• Lemon juice - ½ tsp

Hazelnut praline

• Roosted hazelnut - 1/2 cup

• Sugar - 1/4cup

• Butter -1tbsp

• Veg oil - 2tbsp

Method:

Filling: - Heat fresh cream along with glucose till mixed well. And then turn off the flame.

In the hot cream mix add the chopped chocolate, and wait till it dissolves well.

After the chocolate and cream forms a saucy texture, add butter to it. And allow it to cool

Raspberry Jam: Heat raspberry puree along with sugar and boil it well, followed by adding lemon juice to it. Allow the mix to cool down

Hazelnut Praline:

Roast the hazelnut, and on contrary basis caramelize the sugar.

Once the sugar gets caramelized add butter to it.

Pour the caramelized sugar mix over the roasted hazelnut and allow to it to cool down, to form a chikki like texture.

Once the mixture cool down break it into pieces and put into a mixture grinder, and grind it well with gradually adding oil to it.

