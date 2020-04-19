Sunday Special Dish: Egg Fried Rice To Satiate Your Hunger Pangs

Yippee… It's Sunday!!!

It's Lunch time too…

According to our guess, all your tummies are waiting for something yummy and special as it is weekend isn't it?

So, today we Hans India have come up with an easy-to-do yet special dish for all our readers… It is yummy 'Egg Fried Rice'. But many of them doubt that does that restaurant style taste can be mimicked at home???

Why not??? Follow the write-up and jot down the process… This will replicate the exact restaurant Egg Fried Rice taste and amaze you for sure!!!

Ingredients Needed

• 1 tbsp oil

• 1 tbsp ginger, chopped

• 1 tbsp garlic, chopped

• 2 green chillies, chopped

• 3 eggs, beaten

• 2 cups rice, cooked

• 2 tsp soy sauce

• Salt to taste

• 1 tsp vinegar

• White pepper powder to taste

• 1 tsp sugar

• 2 tbsp spring onion bulbs, chopped

• ¼ cup spring onion greens, chopped

• For Garnish

• Spring onions, chopped

Process

• The restaurant style fried rice is very easy to do… Take a pan and add oil. Then goes ginger and garlic… Saute them for a while and then add green chillies. Let them fry for a minute!

• Now add the beaten egg and leave it for a minute… Then scramble it by mixing it.

• Next, goes the cooked rice… After tossing well, you need to add soy sauce and vinegar.

• Thereafter add salt, sugar, white pepper and mix well. Toss it and then leave it for about 2 minutes on medium flame.

• Then goes chopped spring onions and its bulbs. Mix well and have a final toss…

• Garnish with spring onions and that's it! Your hot and yummy Egg Fried Rice is ready…

Wow… This can be done in minutes!!! So, make this Sunday a special one with serving hot Fried Rice to your family!!!