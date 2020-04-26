Sunday Special: Yummy Pasta For Your Evening Snacks

Sunday becomes a Funday when all the family members stay together… Thus, all you need to do is, involve in fun activities and playing indoor games like Carroms and tambola!

But the main thing which tickles everyone's tummy is the yummy snacks… Yes! Sunday evenings are specially made for tasty snacks. Thus, we Hans India have come up with a healthy and tasty 'Spinach And Tomato Pasta' recipe for all our readers…

Look into the write-up and jot down the process!!!

Ingredients

For Pasta with Chilli Tomatoes and Spinach

• 1 cup cooked penne

• 1 tsp dry red chilli flakes (paprika)

• 1/4 cup cherry tomato halves

• 1/2 cup blanched and chopped spinach (palak)

• 2 tsp olive oil

• 2 tbsp roughly chopped garlic (lehsun)

• 1/2 cup sliced onions

• 2 tbsp tomato puree

• 1 tsp dried mixed herbs

• 1/4 cup grated processed cheese

• 1/4 cup milk

• salt to taste

Process

• The process is very simple… Heat the olive oil in the pan and add onions and garlic slices and saute them for a while. The goes chilli flakes, tomato puree, mixed herbs and mix well. Saute them for about 2 minutes and let them cook well.

• Next goes the cherry tomatoes and spinach and mix well. Then goes pasta, milk, cheese, and salt. Mix well and stir the pasta concoction for about 2 minutes. That's it! The yummy 'Spinach and Tomato Pasta' is ready to hit your tummies…

• Garnish with walnuts and sauce and make it more appetizing!!!

Prepare this yummy 'Pasta' and surprise your family members…