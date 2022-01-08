Sweet Pongal /Sakarre Pongal Recipe

In the month of January, each year, Pongal is celebrated in Tamil Nadu, it is a harvest festival. In varied states, this festival is celebrated and referred with varied names, in Telangana and Andhra pradhesh, Sankranti and in Punjab, it is Baisakhi.

Ingredients Needed to Prepare Pongal is

• 2 litres milk

• One and half cup newly harvested rice

• Half cup Moong Dal

• Cashewnuts around 15

• Almonds around 10

• Kishmis around 30

• Pinch of Nutrieg powder

• One and half cup of grated jaggery or one and half cup sugar

• One and fourth teaspoon Saffron (crushed)

• One teaspoon Cardamom Powder

• Two tablespoon Ghee

Follow these steps

First step

Chop the almonds and also cashew nuts and clean the kishmis

Second step

Boil the milk in an earthen pot or a vessel and when the milk begins to boil add both washed rice and dal.

Third step

Once the rice and dal after cooking becomes soft, add jaggery and ghee, if required little water if essential.

Fourth step

Let the rice and dal cook for some more time on medium fire and take kadai and add ghee and slightly roast almonds, cashew nuts bits, kishmis, saffron, nutmeg and cardamom powder and then this mixture add to the pot of Pongal(cooked rice and dal with jaggery).

Fifth step

Bring it to good boil, once or twice. and Garnish more dry fruits, and serve.

Pongal is ready, it is best eaten, when it hot and fresh. Why wait, serve this immediately once done.