The tricolor menu: Easy recipes for republic day hosting

Republic Day celebrations feel incomplete without a little tricolor touch around the house and the easiest way to do that is through food. These tri-color recipes are fun to make, super wholesome, and perfect for family brunches, kids’ tiffins, or a quick hosting spread. From layered creamy crepes to Tiranga Sandwich, this mini menu brings saffron, white, and green to your plate in the tastiest way. Curated by Chef Roopa Nabar, TTK Prestige, these recipes are simple to try, family-friendly, and perfect for everything from Republic Day breakfast to lunch spreads and evening snacks.

Spinach and Corn Crepes

Ingredients:

● 2 cups shredded spinach

● ½ cup boiled and crushed corn kernels

● 1 cup refined flour

● 1 teaspoon + 1 tablespoon melted butter + for cooking

● 1 medium onion, finely chopped

● 1 cup sliced button mushrooms

● Salt to taste

● 1 teaspoon lemon juice

● 1 teaspoon black pepper powder

● 1 egg

● 1½ cups milk

● A pinch baking soda

● 2 cups white sauce

● ½ cup grated processed cheese

● 2-3 tablespoons grated mozzarella cheese

● 1 medium tomato, cut into slices

● A few fresh parsley sprigs

Method:

● To make filling, heat 1 teaspoon butter in a Ceraglide Duo pan. Add some onion and sauté till it turns translucent. Add mushrooms and sauté on high heat for a minute.

● Add corn, mix well and cook. Add salt, pepper powder, mix well and cook for 2 minutes. Switch off heat and cool to room temperature.

● In a multi kadai, heat 1 teaspoon butter, add remaining onions and sauté on high flame for a minute. Add shredded spinach, sauté for a minute, add salt, pepper powder, put off the flame, add lemon juice and keep aside.

● To make crepe batter, break the egg in a bowl and whisk well. Add milk and whisk again. Add 1 tablespoon butter and whisk again.

● Take flour in another bowl. Add baking soda and salt, mix well. Make a well in the center, pour the egg mixture in it and mix well to make a thin smooth batter.

● Heat a tawa. Brush some butter on it, pour a ladleful of batter on it and spread into a thin crepe. Let the underside cook and transfer onto an aluminum foil. Make remaining crepes in a similar way.

● Add 2 tablespoons white sauce to the filling mixture and mix well. Add processed cheese and mix well.

● Spread the spinach layer on the bottom of a baking tray.

● Place a crepe on the worktop. Put a thin layer of filling mixture on one side and fold into half. Put some more filling mixture on the quarter part and fold over to cover. Place the prepared crepes on the dish.

● Pour all the white sauce, top with mozzarella cheese.

Arrange tomato slices and parsley sprigs on the top, put the dish in the oven and bake at 180º C for 10 minutes.

● Serve hot.

Tiranga Sandwich

Ingredients:

● 8 slices of bread

For green layer:

● 2 tablespoon of mint green chutney

For white layer:

● ½ cup grated paneer

● 1 tablespoon mayonnaise

● 1 teaspoon lemon juice

● Salt & pepper

For orange layer:

● 1 cup grated carrot

● 1 tablespoon tomato ketchup

● Salt & pepper

● 1 tablespoon butter

● 2 tomatoes thinly sliced

Method:

For white layer:

Take all white layer ingredients, mix well in a bowl. Keep aside.

For orange layer:

Heat aCeraglide Duo Kadai, add butter, saute carrots for a minute, add tomato ketchup, salt, pepper, mix well and keep aside.

Making of sandwich:

● Take a bread slice on the worktop, apply green chutney, and keep another slice of bread on top of it.

● Spread the white layer of paneer on this slice, keep another slice of bread on it.

Spread the carrot mixture evenly on this slice. Arrange tomato slices on top of it.

● To complete the sandwich, place another slice of bread over it.

● Similarly make the other sandwich, cut into triangles and serve.