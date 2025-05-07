Live
- Armed robbers loot jewellery worth Rs 4.5cr from bank in Bihar's Samastipur
- GK Energy’s costs surge sharply ahead of IPO, shows DRHP
- Amazon.in’s Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on the Newly Launched Smart TVs
- Today's NYT Connections Puzzle – Solve and Share!
- India’s 'SVAMITVA' scheme in focus at World Bank Land Conference in US
- India-UK FTA bypasses China’s dependence, navigates US tariffs: SBI report
- World's wealthiest 10pc contributing most to global warming than poorest 50pc: Study
- I’m not a smart businesswoman, but I believe in this film: Samantha on ‘Subham’
- Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’ creates buzz with global promotions
- Wamiqa Gabbi twirls into spotlight with Green Bralette Lehenga
Try this bold Mexican Pizza – Here’s how to make it!
This Mexican Pizza On behalf of EnCanto — a collision of Tex-Mex classics on a crispy, golden base.
This Mexican Pizza On behalf of EnCanto — a collision of Tex-Mex classics on a crispy, golden base. Topped with gooey cheese, creamy guacamole, fresh pico de gallo, and spicy jalapeños, it’s the perfect balance of heat, zest, and indulgence in every bite.
1. Ingredients
Pizza dough ball – 1 (rolled out into a thin base)
Red cheddar – 50g (grated)
Mixed cheese – 100g (mozzarella + cheddar blend)
Guacamole – 3 tbsp
Salsa – 2 tbsp
Sour cream – for drizzling
Pico de gallo – 4 tbsp (fresh tomato, onion, jalapeño, coriander)
Sweet corn – 50g (boiled or grilled)
Fried beans (refried or smashed kidney beans) – 100g
Jalapeños – 30g (sliced)
Microgreens – for garnish
Fresh coriander – for garnish
2. Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C.
Roll out the dough ball into a thin, round pizza base.
Spread a thin layer of fried beans over the base.
Top with grated red cheddar and mixed cheese.
Add sweet corn and jalapeño slices.
Bake for 10–12 minutes or until the crust is golden and the cheese is bubbly.
Once out of the oven, let it rest for 1–2 minutes.
Spread a light layer of guacamole and spoon over the salsa.
Add pico de gallo, drizzle with sour cream, and sprinkle microgreens on top.
Finish with chopped fresh coriander and a few extra jalapeños if you like the heat. Slice and serve hot!