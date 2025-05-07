Try this bold Mexican Pizza – Here’s how to make it!

This Mexican Pizza On behalf of EnCanto — a collision of Tex-Mex classics on a crispy, golden base. Topped with gooey cheese, creamy guacamole, fresh pico de gallo, and spicy jalapeños, it’s the perfect balance of heat, zest, and indulgence in every bite.

1. Ingredients

Pizza dough ball – 1 (rolled out into a thin base)

2. Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C.

Roll out the dough ball into a thin, round pizza base.

Spread a thin layer of fried beans over the base.

Top with grated red cheddar and mixed cheese.

Add sweet corn and jalapeño slices.

Bake for 10–12 minutes or until the crust is golden and the cheese is bubbly.

Once out of the oven, let it rest for 1–2 minutes.

Spread a light layer of guacamole and spoon over the salsa.

Add pico de gallo, drizzle with sour cream, and sprinkle microgreens on top.