Valentine’s Recipes Featuring Nutty Delights

  • Created On:  11 Feb 2026 10:03 PM IST
Valentine’s Recipes Featuring Nutty Delights
This Valentine’s Day, celebrate love with indulgent, nutty delights crafted by celebrated chefs. From rich chocolate pecan fudge to guilt-free chocolate ice cream and a creamy pistachio pasta, these recipes bring together romance, flavour, and wholesome goodness—perfect for cooking up something special for your loved ones.

Chocolate Pecan Fudge

By Shivesh Bhatia, American Pecans

Ingredients

● 2 cups (350g) chocolate, chopped

● 1 cup condensed milk (300g)

● 2 tbsp butter, melted

● 1 cup American pecans, chopped

● ½ cup marshmallows

● For garnish Whole pecan nuts

Instructions

  1. In a saucepan, set over medium heat, add the pecans and roast them for about 10 mins till lightly browned and fragrant.
  2. Let the pecans cool down. Meanwhile, add the chopped chocolate in a microwave safe bowl and melt in a microwave at regular intervals. Melt till no lumps remain.
  3. Add condensed milk and butter to the melted chocolate and mix well till it thickens.
  4. Fold in the chopped pecans and marshmallows evenly into the above mixture.
  5. Grease and line a 6 inch square pan with parchment paper hanging from two sides for easy pulling.
  6. Transfer the fudge mixture into the greased pan and refrigerate for 4-5 hours till it sets completely.
  7. Carefully pull out the fudge and cut into cubes. Use a sharp and very hot knife to get clean edges.

Chocolate Ice Cream

By Rahul Kamra, Keto Coach, Founder of Ketorets

Ingredients

● 40 g Lindt 85% dark chocolate

● 40 g cream cheese

● 50 g fresh cream

● ½ tsp vanilla essence

● 4 sachets stevia Ingred

Instructions

  1. Melt chocolate and let it cool slightly.
  2. Blend with cream cheese, cream, stevia, and vanilla; hand-blend over an ice bath for ~12 minutes.
  3. Garnish with Lindt/cocoa, and refrigerate for 3 hours to set.

-

Green Pesto Pasta

By Chef Neha Deepak Shah, American Pistachio Growers

Ingredients

● 1 big bowl of Spinach

● 1/2 cup Broccoli

● 1/2 cup American Pistachios

● 100 g Paneer

● Salt, pepper &chilli flakes

● A little milk for blending

● 2 tsp Butter

● 5 to 7 cloves of garlic

● 100 g Pasta of your choice

● Some pasta water

● Cheese & chopped pistachio for garnish

Instructions

  1. In a blender, combine blanched spinach, broccoli, pistachios, paneer or tofu, and a little milk. Blend into a smooth sauce.
  2. Heat butter in a pan. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant.
  3. Add the green sauce and the prepared spinach-broccoli mixture. Mix well.
  4. Add cooked pasta along with a little water and stir to combine.
  5. Cook for 2–3 minutes until the pasta is well coated and creamy.
  6. Garnish with cheese and chopped pistachios.

