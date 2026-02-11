Valentine’s Recipes Featuring Nutty Delights
This Valentine’s Day, celebrate love with indulgent, nutty delights crafted by celebrated chefs. From rich chocolate pecan fudge to guilt-free chocolate ice cream and a creamy pistachio pasta, these recipes bring together romance, flavour, and wholesome goodness—perfect for cooking up something special for your loved ones.
Chocolate Pecan Fudge
By Shivesh Bhatia, American Pecans
Ingredients
● 2 cups (350g) chocolate, chopped
● 1 cup condensed milk (300g)
● 2 tbsp butter, melted
● 1 cup American pecans, chopped
● ½ cup marshmallows
● For garnish Whole pecan nuts
Instructions
- In a saucepan, set over medium heat, add the pecans and roast them for about 10 mins till lightly browned and fragrant.
- Let the pecans cool down. Meanwhile, add the chopped chocolate in a microwave safe bowl and melt in a microwave at regular intervals. Melt till no lumps remain.
- Add condensed milk and butter to the melted chocolate and mix well till it thickens.
- Fold in the chopped pecans and marshmallows evenly into the above mixture.
- Grease and line a 6 inch square pan with parchment paper hanging from two sides for easy pulling.
- Transfer the fudge mixture into the greased pan and refrigerate for 4-5 hours till it sets completely.
- Carefully pull out the fudge and cut into cubes. Use a sharp and very hot knife to get clean edges.
Chocolate Ice Cream
By Rahul Kamra, Keto Coach, Founder of Ketorets
Ingredients
● 40 g Lindt 85% dark chocolate
● 40 g cream cheese
● 50 g fresh cream
● ½ tsp vanilla essence
● 4 sachets stevia Ingred
Instructions
- Melt chocolate and let it cool slightly.
- Blend with cream cheese, cream, stevia, and vanilla; hand-blend over an ice bath for ~12 minutes.
- Garnish with Lindt/cocoa, and refrigerate for 3 hours to set.
-
Green Pesto Pasta
By Chef Neha Deepak Shah, American Pistachio Growers
Ingredients
● 1 big bowl of Spinach
● 1/2 cup Broccoli
● 1/2 cup American Pistachios
● 100 g Paneer
● Salt, pepper &chilli flakes
● A little milk for blending
● 2 tsp Butter
● 5 to 7 cloves of garlic
● 100 g Pasta of your choice
● Some pasta water
● Cheese & chopped pistachio for garnish
Instructions
- In a blender, combine blanched spinach, broccoli, pistachios, paneer or tofu, and a little milk. Blend into a smooth sauce.
- Heat butter in a pan. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant.
- Add the green sauce and the prepared spinach-broccoli mixture. Mix well.
- Add cooked pasta along with a little water and stir to combine.
- Cook for 2–3 minutes until the pasta is well coated and creamy.
- Garnish with cheese and chopped pistachios.