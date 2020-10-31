Veganism here to stay, becoming a fad

It has now become a fad to go vegen. Have plenty of veggies and greens is something everyone hears. Similarly, going vegan is also gaining popularity by the day. There is a significant rise in veganism and vegan food has become the most in-vogue dietary trend.



Meat-free and dairy-free food is gaining ground. Currently, there are around 75,300,000 vegans in the world and the number is growing in the city as well. Recent studies reveal that vegans have 15% lower risk of dying prematurely and the health benefits are making people look up to a vegan lifestyle.

Veganism is a type of vegetarian diet that excludes meat, eggs, dairy products, and all other animal-derived ingredients. Many vegans also do not eat foods that are processed using animal products, such as refined white sugar and some wines. Vegans are individuals who avoid animal products for ethical, health, or environmental reasons or a combination of the three. Instead, they eat various plant foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and products made from these foods.

"The only concept of veganism is to save animal life, we don't have any right to take away animal belongings like their skin, milk, babies and eggs. We are taking away away their soul and heart, but in general when we say animal has life we should save them and let them life … people comes out question don't plants have life? In biological explanations, plants do not have nervous system but only a specific species does have and it's rare too. Hence, we suggest people to have what nature is giving us for pure good health. Having a vegan diet not only gives us health but also boosts metabolism and makes us active as well," said Deepika, Vegan for the past eight years and an NRI living in Hyderabad, Hyderabad Vegans.

Most of the people do not know that animal has to get pregnant to give milk, to give us milk we are forcing them to get pregnant again and again for tens of times in their lifetime. Can at least anyone think; how much pain does the animal would be going through to conceive for its lifetime.

Moreover, the calcium we get through milk is indirect way, which milk cow is giving us milks eats greens only! "Why can't we take calcium directly by having green leaves? Having clear knowledge and after complete awareness on vegan diet and value of vegan foods, at least 13% of Hyderabad people are having food free of meat and dairy products, she added.

"The primary difference between vegans and vegetarians is that vegetarians only avoid meat, while vegans avoid all animal-sourced products including eggs, honey, and dairy, " said Sandeep, Hyderabad vegans.

Vegans live longer?

When separated from the rest, vegans had a 15% lower risk of dying prematurely from all causes, indicating that a vegan diet may indeed help people live longer than those who adhere to vegetarian or omnivorous eating patterns says a study from the Imperial College London in 2017.

The now-recommended 800g of fruit and veg daily would help reduce heart disease, strokes and premature deaths. Picking up a few vegan meals throughout the week, or switching to a vegan diet entirely, would certainly help hit this healthy target.

Adding to it, being vegetarian renovates the body and keeps it active and healthy which increases life span and need not to doubt over it, say city-based Nutritionists.

"Consuming processed meat mostly by preparing it with a lot of masala and oils, people likely have more chances to face heart issues and other health complications. But by switching to a vegan diet, one can achieve a healthy metabolism, reduce the risk of cancer, can safeguard from cancer, vegan diet also lowers cholesterol," Sai Venkat Raman, a nutritionist, added.

Mushrooming restaurants

There are few restaurants like Plantarian in Gachibowli, Terrassen in Banjara Hills, The Weekend Cafe in Secunderabad which are very popular in Hyderabad for exclusive menu for vegans. Some restaurants survived in the pandemic where many got shut down. "We not only offer exclusive menu for vegans, peanut curd, peanut milk, cashew milk and cashew curd and other food products are also available for people. Toiletry is also available which are ecofriendly and exclusive vegan," said Ganesh Sharma, Terrassen, Gachibowli. Interestingly, vegan cookies, vegan pastries, vegan chocolates and vegan parties are also trending currently.

Vegan myths

Nutritional necessities can be fulfilled with numerous vegan options available for us in the world like rajma, okra, green leaves, nuts, fresh fruits, millets and many others. It is just only myth that we lack protein if we switch to vegan or that we have to face calcium deficiency if we stop taking dairy products. We can always substitute dairy products with green leafy vegetables for calcium and meat with pulses for the healthy balanced diet. - Sujatha Stephen, a nutritionist, Hyderabad.

♦ Proteins are main concern while turning vegan, if it is a case we can always get proteins in beans, soya and pulses.

♦ Essential fatty acids which we get in meat also lack in vegan diet, to balance it, we need to consume walnuts and dry nuts.

♦ Calcium is another concern among vegans as they keep themselves away from dairy products. Iron and calcium can be gained by having fresh fruits and green leafy vegetables such as spinach and others which are rich in calcium.





