Why Til–Peanut Chikki with Ghee Is a Winter Staple

As winter arrives, our bodies naturally seek foods that offer warmth, lasting energy, and easy digestion. Long before nutrition labels and diet charts existed, Indian seasonal cooking was designed around these very needs. Among the most enduring examples of this wisdom are til (sesame) and peanut chikkis prepared with pure ghee.

These crunchy, golden treats are far more than festive sweets. Sesame seeds and peanuts are packed with healthy fats, plant-based protein, and vital minerals that help the body stay nourished and energized during colder months. When combined with ghee, they become even more effective, as ghee supports digestion and helps the body absorb important fat-soluble nutrients.

Winter often brings slower digestion, dryness, and a drop in overall activity levels. Foods made with ghee help counter these effects by keeping the digestive system comfortable and efficient. Unlike heavy or overly processed sweets, ghee-based chikkis feel satisfying without being overwhelming, making them ideal for regular winter snacking in moderation.

Jaggery, commonly used in chikkis instead of refined sugar, adds another layer of benefit. It provides natural sweetness while also supporting digestion and improving the absorption of minerals like iron and calcium. Together, sesame seeds, peanuts, ghee, and jaggery create a balanced blend that delivers both warmth and nourishment.

Nutritionally, sesame seeds are valued for their calcium, iron, and magnesium, which support bone strength, muscle function, and overall immunity. Peanuts contribute fibre and protein, helping maintain steady energy levels and reducing sudden hunger or fatigue — something especially useful when cold weather limits physical movement.

What makes til and peanut chikkis truly special is their simplicity. Made from a handful of minimally processed ingredients, they reflect a food tradition that respects both the body and the season. In today’s world, where people are increasingly mindful about what they eat, these traditional winter treats continue to feel surprisingly modern.

In essence, til and peanut chikkis made with pure ghee are a reminder that festive foods can also be functional — offering comfort, warmth, and sustained vitality just when the body needs it most.