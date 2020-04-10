For your chill zone

This summer make your home comfortable without burning a hole in your pocket with efficient use of appliances and natural cooling techniques

Iif you don't have a centralized air system or an assistant to fan you with palm leaves, there are still plenty of ways to keep your zones chilly for a stress-free summer.

From natural cooling like creating shades at home to economical cooling like having an air cooler, are different ways to make your home comfortable this summer.

Sachin Phartiyal, vice president, Appliance Business - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd shares some tips on how to have indoor cooling zones to keep your family cool this summer. Read to know more:

Drape away the heat with some curtains or blinds

With the sweltering sun that comes knocking on to your windows especially during the daytime, close your blinds particularly from the later part of the mornings to the early evenings.

Use fabrics like cotton or materials like jute screens or bamboo shoots with pastel / lighter colors and stay away from those darker shades. This will make your room airy and light.

The superior cooling easy maintenance air cooler

The coolers work on evaporative cooling and take hot air from the surrounding and give away cool air. They work best with open door and windows.

Air coolers come in different types (desert, tower, window, personal) that are adaptable for your homes. Look towards coolers that have faster cooling and higher air delivery which cools every corner of the room.

With new technologies, there is also various easy ways to maintain these coolers so you don't have to worry about the cooler working for you instead of the other way around.

Go green with some good ole plants

Bring in a little bit of nature like window plants that act as a natural cooling resource.

From growing vines and creepers to aloe vera as well as planting some ferns or palm trees, it not only keeps your indoors cooler but also keeps away the toxins in the air.