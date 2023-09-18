Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Dos and Don'ts of Performing Ganpati Bappa Puja at Home!

Ganesh Chaturthi, an important festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is fast approaching. It commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha and is celebrated with immense enthusiasm across India. It will be held from September 19 to 28. This festival has particular grandeur in regions like Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. During Ganesh Utsav, devotees celebrate Lord Ganesha for ten days by welcoming the idol of him into their homes and, at the end of the festival, immersing it in bodies of water.

Lord Ganesha, also known as "Vighnaharta", is believed to remove obstacles and bring good luck and prosperity. He is considered the Lord of beginnings, so people seek his blessings before undertaking new ventures. During this festival, devotees bring home idols of Ganesha, perform rituals and offer him his favorite sweets, ladoos and modak.

Ganesh Utsav, this year, will begin on September 18 and conclude on September 28. If you intend to welcome Ganpati Bappa to your home, here are some essential guidelines to consider.



Do’s



1. When making a Ganesha idol, remember to include a majestic crown or "mukut" for good luck and fortune.

2. Whether you buy or make the idol, make sure that Lord Ganesha is seated, accompanied by his mouse companion and some 'modaks' for positive energy.

3. Cover the Ganesha idol with a red cloth or 'chunari' when welcoming him home.

4. Place the Ganesha idol facing east, west or northeast during 'sthapana' to make it auspicious.

5. Welcome Ganpati Bappa with conch shells, bells and a festive atmosphere.

6. You can receive Lord Ganesha for 1.5, 3, 5, 7, 10 or 11 days before performing the visarjan ceremony.

Don’t

1. After the installation of Lord Ganesha (Ganpati Sthapna), it is advisable for devotees and their family members to avoid consuming garlic and onion.

2. Never leave Lord Ganesha unattended at home. Make sure at least one family member is present with the idol at all times.

3. Before immersing Lord Ganesha, make sure to perform aarti, puja and offer him bhog (food offerings) as a mark of respect.

4. Be punctual in performing Ganpati Sthapna and observe the auspicious muhurat (time) for installation.

5. During the 10-day festival, refrain from consuming meat and alcohol as a sign of devotion and respect for Lord Ganesha.

