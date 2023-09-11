Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Rituals, Fasting Guidelines and Dos and Don’ts

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom, success and good fortune. This festival lasts for 10 days and is widely celebrated in India, especially in Maharashtra. This year, it will be held from September 19 to 28. The festival is a religious celebration and a cultural spectacle that brings people together in a spirit of joy and unity. It is a time of reflection, devotion and celebration of the divine qualities represented by Lord Ganesha. Below are the rituals and customs associated with the festival.

GANESH CHATURTHI 2023: MAIN RITUALS

1. Prana Pratishta

This is the ritual of breathing life into the idol of Ganesha. It is performed on the festival's first day by a priest who chants mantras and performs various rituals.

2. Shodashopachara

It is a 16-step ritual in which prayers and offerings such as flowers, fruits, sweets and modaks (a sweet dish made with rice flour and coconut) are offered to the Ganesha idol.

3. Uttarpuja

This ritual is performed on the last day of the festival to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha. It involves offering prayers and aartis (ceremonial lamps) to the idol.

4. Ganpati Visarjan

This is the final ritual in which the Ganesha idol is immersed in a river or lake. This is done to symbolize the return of Lord Ganesha to his abode on Mount Kailash.

GANESH CHATURTHI 2023: TRADITIONAL PRACTICES

1. Some people fast for the entire 10 days of the festival, while others fast on the first and last day.

2. There are many songs and dances dedicated to Lord Ganesha. These are performed during the festival to celebrate his arrival and seek his blessings.

3. During the festival, firecrackers are burst to drive away evil spirits and welcome Lord Ganesha.

4. Modaks are a popular offering to Lord Ganesha. They are also distributed among friends and family to spread joy and goodwill.

Dos And Don’ts While Performing Ganesh Chaturthi Rituals

Dos:

1. Use an eco-friendly Ganesh idol made of clay or natural materials to reduce environmental impact during immersion.

2. Before installing the idol, clean the worship area thoroughly and make sure it is pure and tidy.

3. Maintain ethical and moral conduct throughout the festival, avoiding any negative or harmful behaviour.

4. Perform daily prayers and rituals with devotion and sincerity, including offering the deity flowers, incense, lamps and sweets.

5. Prepare or offer modaks as it is considered the favourite sweet of Lord Ganesha.

Don’ts:

1. Do not submerge idols made from materials that may harm the environment, such as plaster of Paris or non-biodegradable substances.

2. Avoid polluting water bodies during immersion of the idol. Opt for natural and eco-friendly colours to decorate the idol.

3. Save water, electricity or other excessive resources during the festival. Practice conservation.

4. Refrain from noisy or disruptive behaviour that may disturb neighbours or the community.

5. It is generally not appropriate to consume alcohol or non-vegetarian food during the festival as it is considered inauspicious by many.