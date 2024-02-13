Ganesh Jayanti 2024: Date, Significance, Rituals, Puja Muhurat, and Essential Details

Ganesh Jayanti holds great significance among Hindus as it marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the beloved deity known as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and auspicious beginnings. Celebrated on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Magh, which falls on February 13th this year, it is observed with fervour and devotion, especially in Maharashtra and the Konkan coast.

Date and Timings:

Ganesha Jayanti 2024 falls on Tuesday, February 13th. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings and puja muhurat for the day are as follows:

• Puja Muhurat: 11:29 AM to 01:42 PM (Duration: 2 Hours 14 Mins)

• Time to Avoid Moon Sighting on the Previous Day: 05:44 PM to 08:58 PM, February 12th (Duration: 3 Hours 14 Mins)

• Time to Avoid Moon Sighting: 09:18 AM to 10:04 PM (Duration: 12 Hours 46 Mins)

• Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 05:44 PM on February 12th, 2024

• Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 02:41 PM on February 13th, 2024

Significance:

Ganesh Jayanti, also known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi, is a day filled with prayers, rituals, and seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha for prosperity, success, and the removal of obstacles. Devotees offer their reverence and seek divine guidance, marking the beginning of new endeavours and a journey towards enlightenment and fulfillment.

Rituals:

• Devotees start the day by cleaning their homes and taking a holy bath.

• They then adorn clean clothes and initiate the worship of Lord Ganesha.

• A sacred idol or image of Lord Ganesha is placed in a designated area as a symbol of reverence.

• Offerings of powdered sindoor, turmeric, and cow dung are made to the deity.

• Special meals, known as Til, are prepared and offered to Lord Ganesha, later shared among devotees.

• Many choose to fast during the day, breaking it during the auspicious tithi period.

Ganesha Jayanti is not just a festival; it's a time for introspection, spiritual growth, and seeking divine blessings for a prosperous and obstacle-free journey ahead.