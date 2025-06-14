Gift ideas for Father’s Day, if you are still scratching your head

With Father’s Day falling on 15th June, 2025, we are gearing up for a Sunday when we want to pamper that special person in our life who has been our chief motivator, always. While there are many ways to show your father how much you care, a thoughtful gift will give joy to you while being useful for him, too. So, we help you as we shortlist some great gifts for him. You can choose one or all of them for him. And don’t forget to take off the price tag, otherwise he will scold you and say that there was no need to spend so much. Happy celebrating! Skullcandy Dime Evo:





Skullcandy Dime Evo earbuds are primed for any situation—just ‘Clip it and Rip it’. Push ANC Active is a zero-compromise earbud with every active feature, including ultra-secure, low-profile ear hangers, fully waterproof construction, adjustable Stay Aware Mode and 4-Mic Active Noise Cancelling. The Dime Evo is a portable powerhouse for big sound on the move. With IPX4 water-resistance, 36 hours of battery life, and rapid charge, it's ready for any adventure. Google Fast Pair for Android and Auto Connect make pairing simple. Multipoint pairing makes multi-tasking a snap, and a simple button press on either bud gives users full control of calls and media. The Skullcandy App allows for personalising Dime Evo, enabling selection of a preset EQ or customisation of preferences, including adjusting Stay-Aware Mode to tune into surroundings according to preferences.

Dime Evo is now available in India at an unprecedented introductory price of Rs 4999 at www.amazon.in and Skullcandy. in. Gabit Smart Ring





Gabit Smart Ring is the only health tracker in the world that works on holistic health and wellness across all four pillars of health - fitness, nutrition, sleep, and stress. Crafted from Titanium, it also helps you track other key health vitals like heart rate, calorie deficit/surplus for the day, resting heart rate, Vo2max, HRV, SpO2, and skin temperature. Weighing just 3.1 grams, it delivers a feather-light experience and is one of the lightest smart rings. With 5 ATM water resistance, highly accurate sensors & 7+ days battery life, the Gabit Smart Ring is priced at-13,110. https://www.gabit.com/ring Pebble Royale:





The father who has never said no to everything you have ever asked for deserves a timepiece like the Pebble Royale. This smartwatch exudes elegance while also being highly useful. The huge 1.43" AMOLED display includes the Always On feature. This is an excellent companion for the multitasking father, as it has a stopwatch, torch, timer, and world clock that can be accessed via the menu. The redesigned Health Suite prioritises health and includes SpO2 Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring, Sleep Monitoring, Pedometer, and Multiple Sports Mode to drive the athlete in him to perform at his best. It also has features such as an alarm, smart notifications, and a calculator, which enrich the everyday experience by providing a perfect balance of innovation and design.

Beardo Thug Life Perfume Combo



