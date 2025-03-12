Live
- S. Korean watchdog imposes $55 million fines over illegal stock short selling
- 5G services now available in 773 out of 776 districts: Centre
- K'taka govt joins hands with TN CM Stalin in opposing delimitation
- Chandrababu Naidu Advocates Women Empowerment in Legislative Assembly
- India emerges as fastest-growing connected car market with 25 pc surge
- India’s real estate developers opened investment opportunity worth Rs 62,000 cr: Report
- Mahipal Reddy’s Meeting with KCR Sparks Political Speculation in Telangana
- Taiwan to conduct 'immediate response' military drills to counter China
- Exclusive Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 12
- J&K Assembly zero hour dominated by public issues raised by MLAs
Just In
Gift the Joy of Radiance: Jewellery Picks to Dazzle Your Holi Fit!
Holi marks the arrival of spring and the end of winter—a time of renewal, divine love, and boundless joy.
Holi marks the arrival of spring and the end of winter—a time of renewal, divine love, and boundless joy. As the air fills with vibrant hues of gulaal, the sweet aroma of gujiyas, and the sound of laughter echoing through the streets, Holi fosters a spirit of social harmony and togetherness.
While sweets and festive hampers remain cherished traditions, jewellery is a gift that lingers beyond the day, capturing the essence of Holi’s brilliance. Whether celebrating with loved ones or sending heartfelt wishes from afar, these jewellery picks add a radiant touch to the festivities, making them perfect gifts for the occasion.
Gold and Diamond Emerald Pendant
Holi symbolizes renewal, growth, and the rejuvenation of nature. The 18KT gold emerald pendant, encased in sparkling diamonds, mirrors the lush green vibrancy of spring. Representing prosperity and harmony, its bold green hue pairs beautifully with a bright saree or festive lehenga, making it as unforgettable as the memories created during Holi celebrations.
Price: ₹18,627
Link: https://shopnek.com/products/yellow-gold-meridian-emerald-pendant
Just as Holi is a festival of colours, the Gold Classic Navratna Ring is a celebration of unity and balance. Featuring nine gemstones that symbolize different cosmic energies, this ring is a meaningful token of good fortune, positivity, and renewal. Its versatile and elegant design ensures that it complements both traditional and contemporary festive ensembles effortlessly.
Price: ₹39,129
Link: https://shopnek.com/products/classic-navratna-womens-ring
Holi is a time for dancing, laughter, and unrestrained joy, and what better accessory to complement this than a pair of jhumkas that sway with every movement? The Gold-Plated Classic Silver Jhumki, crafted from 925 silver and plated in gold, blends traditional craftsmanship with timeless charm. Whether paired with a flowing anarkali or an embroidered kurta, these earrings add an exquisite touch to every celebratory moment.
Price: ₹4,999
Link: https://shopnek.com/products/gold-plated-classic-silver-jhumki
Holi has also been celebrated as a festival of love—rekindling friendships, cherishing family bonds, and celebrating togetherness. The Gold & Diamond Blossoming Hearts Pendant, crafted in 18KT gold and adorned with diamonds, symbolises warmth and affection. Its lightweight yet radiant design makes it an effortless choice for those who want to embrace the festival’s energy while adding a subtle sparkle to their look.
Price: ₹10,570
Link: https://shopnek.com/products/yellow-gold-gusto-heart-2-tone-pendant
Holi is a time to shed the past and embrace new beginnings with open arms. The Blooming Petal Silver Earrings embody this spirit with their delicate petal design, symbolizing growth, beauty, and the blossoming of new possibilities. Designed for comfort and elegance, they allow you to revel in the festivities while looking effortlessly graceful.
Price: ₹1,869
Link: https://shopnek.com/products/silvershine-petal-silver-earrings
This Holi let your jewellery be more than just an adornment—let it be a reflection of the festival’s joyous spirit. Whether as a cherished gift or a personal keepsake, these timeless pieces embody renewal, love, and unity, much like Holi itself. Celebrate with brilliance, and let your radiance shine as vibrant as the colours of the festival.