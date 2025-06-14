Gifts He’ll Actually Love This Father’s Day

This Father’s Day, celebrate him with gifts that blend care, style, and sophistication. From the all-in-one Fiama Man Grooming Essentials kit to the nourishing Hokkaido Milk Bar Celebration Pack, give him the pampering he deserves. Complete the gesture with the bold elegance of EDW Essenza Mikkel perfume. Thoughtful, refreshing, and unforgettable—just like him. Fiama Man Grooming Essentials Elevate his grooming ritual with this luxurious men's gift set, featuring essentials crafted for a complete refresh. Inside a sleek, premium pouch, he'll find a revitalizing face wash, soothing aftershave, invigorating shower gel, and an enticing perfume spray – perfect for a sophisticated touch every day. Gift him the ultimate in care and confidence





Price – 1499/-

Availability - https://www.fiama.in/fiama-man-grooming-essentials Fiama Japanese Hokkaido Milk Bar Celebration Pack Fiama Moisturising Bars with Japanese Hokkaido Milk, celebration pack, with three unique milk bars- acai berry, goji berry and blue berry, specially crafted to nourish and rejuvenate your skin, enriched with 1/3 skin moisturizers, this soap provides deep hydration, leaving your skin feeling happy and moisturized, with Vitamin F, contains mood uplifting fragrance. The rich, creamy lather gently cleanses your body without stripping away essential moisture making it perfect for daily use.









Price - 505/-

Availability - https://www.fiama.in/collections/shop-by-ingredient-japanese-hokkaido-milk/products/fiama-japanese-hokkaido-milk-bar-celebration-pack-125gx5 EDW Essenza Mikkel Another addition to the EDW Essenza portfolio is the enigmatic 'Mikkel' that embodies a fine balance between Mystery and Elegance. The sharp Lavender and Bergamot top notes blend sophistication with a hint of mystery. At the heart, sensual Neroli and serene Orange Blossom dance to an effortless tune of elegance. The rich and passionate undertones of Vanilla delicately bring out the aroma of Amber, creating an unmistakable aura.









