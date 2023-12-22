Gita Jayanti 2023: Unveiling Hidden Gems of Kurukshetra, The Sacred City Where Lord Krishna Revealed the Bhagavad Gita

Gita Jayanti marks the sacred occasion when Lord Krishna conveyed the wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. Arjuna, having received this transcendental knowledge, found the strength to face his doubts and engage in battle with bravery and determination.

Kurukshetra, referred to as "Dharmashetra - Kurukshetra" in the opening verse of the Bhagavad Gita, meaning "the land of Dharma," continues to resonate with the profound teachings of Lord Krishna.

Let's delve into some fascinating aspects of this sacred city and explore renowned sites worth visiting.

Interesting Insights About Kurukshetra:

1. Historical and Religious Significance: Kurukshetra, deeply rooted in the Vedas and Vedic culture, stands as a historical and religious memorial. The site of the Mahabharata war, specifically the Jyotisar, witnessed Lord Krishna imparting the concept of karma to Arjuna.

2. Ancient Heritage: With a history dating back to the ancient Aryan Empire, Kurukshetra was a center of religion and culture even before the arrival of Aryans in India.

3. Sacred Waters: During Somavati Amavasya and Solar Eclipse, the holy waters of all sacred rivers are believed to flow or merge into Kurukshetra's Sannehit Sarovar. Taking a dip in the reservoirs during these occasions is thought to pave the way to heaven in the afterlife.

4. Mahabharata Connection: The great Hindu Epic Mahabharata states that those who pass away in Kurukshetra attain salvation. It is also the place where the Rig Veda and Sama Veda were gathered, and the sage Manu composed his "Manusmriti."







Must-Visit Places in Kurukshetra:

1. Jyotisar: The banyan tree at Jyotisar, where Lord Krishna imparted the Geeta Updesh to Arjuna just before the epic battle, serves as tangible evidence of the Mahabharata's existence.

2. Brahma Sarovar: This sacred Sarovar narrates the Mahabharata's events with pillars depicting the battle. An impressive bronze chariot in the center symbolises Lord Krishna teaching Arjuna the Gita Gyan, surrounded by temples dedicated to various deities.

3. Sannihit Sarovar: Considered Lord Vishnu's abode and the confluence of the Saraswati River's seven streams, Sannihit Sarovar is believed to bring good fortune to those bathing on Amavasya or an eclipse day, akin to the blessings received from performing an Aswamedha Yajna.

On Gita Jayanti, let us immerse ourselves in the rich tapestry of Kurukshetra, where the echoes of Lord Krishna's teachings continue to inspire seekers of spiritual wisdom.