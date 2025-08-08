Give Your Favourite Rakhi Sweets a Twist

Thoughtful gestures, shared memories — and yes, plenty of sweets. That’s the essence of Rakhi. After all, what’s Rakhi without a little sweetness to match the bond of love and mischief between siblings? But this year, skip the usual mithai and opt for something more playful. These easy-to-make desserts put a modern spin on tradition, blending beloved Indian flavours with the familiar crunch of Bourbon biscuits. Whether it’s a ladoo, barfi, or something irresistibly chocolatey, each recipe is designed to add a sweet, unexpected twist to your celebration.

Bourbon Halwa Brownie Bites





Surprise your sibling with fudgy brownie bites hiding an indulging halwa center. Start by whisking together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt. Cream butter with white and brown sugar, then beat in eggs and vanilla. Combine wet and dry ingredients, then fold in chopped Bourbon biscuits. Spoon the batter into a greased mini muffin tin, press an indent in the center, and fill with a spoonful of halwa. Bake at 175°C for 12–15 minutes until just set. Cool slightly before serving. A warm, fudgy surprise in every bite — just like childhood.

No-Bake Bourbon Cheesecake Bites





Creamy, indulgent, and rich — these no-bake cheesecake bites are the perfect treat to prep ahead for Rakhi day. Press a mixture of crushed Bourbon biscuits and melted butter into a lined 8-inch square pan and chill. Meanwhile, beat cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla, and heavy cream until light and fluffy. Spread over the biscuit base and refrigerate for 4 hours. Once set, slice into squares and drizzle with melted dark chocolate. Garnish with berries or edible flowers for a festive finish.

Microwave Bourbon Biscuit Lava Cake





Quick, comforting, and perfect for a last-minute dessert craving! Blitz Bourbon biscuits into a fine powder. Mix with melted butter and sugar in a microwave-safe mug. In a separate bowl, whisk flour, cocoa, and baking powder, then combine with milk, vanilla, and a pinch of salt. Stir everything together, fold in chocolate chips, and microwave for 1–2 minutes until just set. Top with a scoop of ice cream or whipped cream and serve warm for maximum goodness.

Bourbon Barfi Bites





Give your barfi a modern makeover with this chewy, energy-packed version. Dry roast chopped nuts and set aside. Blend Bourbon biscuits into crumbs, then pulse dried figs, dates, and nuts until coarse. Mix everything with cardamom powder and a few saffron strands (if using). Pour hot ghee over the mixture, stir well, and knead with milk as needed. Shape the mixture as you like—flat, round, or any festive form you prefer. Chill for 30 minutes before serving. Optional: garnish with silver leaf for an extra-special touch.

Bourbon Ladoo Bites





These fusion ladoos bring the best of both worlds — the richness of chocolate and the nostalgia of traditional mithai. In a pan, heat condensed milk, cocoa powder, and melted butter until thick. Stir in crushed Bourbon biscuits, chopped nuts, and cardamom. Once slightly cooled, roll into small ladoos and garnish with cocoa or more nuts. Chill for 30 minutes before serving. They’re quick to make and even quicker to disappear.

Make your sibling's day with a classic brownie, but better. Whisk melted butter and sugar, then beat in eggs and vanilla. In another bowl, mix flour, cocoa, and salt. Combine wet and dry ingredients, fold in chopped Bourbon biscuits and chocolate chips. For the swirl, melt chocolate chips with cream and dollop half the brownie pan with the mixture. Swirl with a knife, top with the rest of the batter, and repeat. Bake in a greased 9x13 inch pan at 175°C for 25–30 minutes. Cool, cut into squares, and serve as a rich finale to your Rakhi feast.





