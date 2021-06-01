Global Day Of Parents 2021 Wishes, Messages, Quotes WhatsApp status to share with your Parents

Happy Global Day Of Parents 2021: Global Parents day is celebrated on 1st June every year. Given below is the list of parents day wishes, messages and quotes.

1. I was born lucky because I was born to the most adorable parents in the world. Thanks for making my world so beautiful. Happy Parents' Day!

2. Everything I am today is because of you two. Wishing you a happy parent's day!

3. I have a heart full of love and respect for you two. You made my childhood awesome and my life wonderful. Thank you! happy Parents' Day!

4. Happy Parents Day! May you two live a long, happy, and peaceful life. Thank you for everything!

5. On this day, I want you to know that I love you both so very much. Your happiness is what matters to me the most. Wishing you a world full of happiness!

6. Love and support of parents can get a child anywhere and everywhere in life. Thank you, mom and dad, for always supporting me. Happy parent's day!

7. Happy Parent's Day to my lovely parents! You two are the best!

8. Dear Mother and Father, Happy Parent's Day! Thank you for guiding me through my life like a mentor and supporting me like a true friend!

9. Wishing you both a very Happy Parent's Day! Always keep smiling!

10. Happy Parent's Day Mom! You always taught me the good values of life and inspired me to be a better person every day. I love you!

11. Mom and Dad, Thank You for the greatest gift of all, the gift of unconditional love. Happy Parent's Day!

12. Happy Parent's Day to you, Mom and Dad! You two are the coolest parents I have ever seen and thank God you are mine!

Parents Day Messages

• If it wasn't for our parents, we would never have lived on this beautiful earth for so many reasons to live for. Respect to all the parents in the world. Happy parents day!

• Parents are not just mom and dad. But together they form an institution for a child. Happy parents day to all those parents who never give up on their child!

• Today I want to celebrate the love and care that you two have given me in all my life. You are the most perfect parents in this world. happy Parents' Day, dear mom and dad

• Parents are the architect of a better tomorrow. The fate of this world relies heavily on the duties they perform every day, every moment. Have a happy parents day!

• There is no relationship in the world as beautiful as the one that is shared between a child and his parents. For me, you two are the best parents in the world!

• Ask the leaders of today's world and they'll show you who's behind the curtain. Thanks to all the parents for their ever unsung contributions. Happy parents day!

• Let's take a moment to be grateful to our parents. They are the reasons why we breathe. Happy parents day!

• A day in a year is not enough to be thankful for the sacrifices our parents make 365 days in a year. Happy parents day!

Parents Day Quotes

• "No matter how far we come, our parents are always in us." – Brad Meltzer

• "A father's goodness is higher than the mountain, a mother's goodness deeper than the sea." -Japanese Proverb

• "Parents were the only ones obligated to love you; from the rest of the world you had to earn it." – Ann Brashares

• "First your parents, they give you your life, but then they try to give you their life." – Chuck Palahniuk

• "One of the greatest titles in the world is parent, and one of the biggest blessings in the world is to have parents to call mom and dad." – Jim DeMint

• "To lose one parent may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness." – Oscar Wilde

• "A parent's love is whole no matter how many times divided." – Robert Braulthere is no friendship, no love, like that of the parent for the child." – Henry Ward Beecher

• "Parental love is the only love that is truly selfless, unconditional and forgiving." – Dr T.P.Chia

• "My parents are my backbone. Still are. They're the only group that will support you if you score zero or you score 40." – Kobe Bryant

• "Love is the chain whereby to bind a child to its parents." – Abraham Lincoln

• "In some sense every parent does love their children. But some parents are too broken to love them well." – Wm. Paul Young