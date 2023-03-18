As planet Earth gives up billions of tons of natural resources each year, the health of the planet continues to decline. This makes it more and more important for humans to do what they can and focus on ways to reduce waste, reuse items and restore the health of the planet. One vital way of doing this is through the practice of recycling.

Global Recycling Day is here to remind individuals, organizations, corporations and governments that recycling is a key part of the circular economy of humans on the planet. The day is meant to draw attention to and recognize the important part that recycling plays in preserving primary resources. And it is meant to motivate people into action.