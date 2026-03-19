Good Omens: An Ugadi Gift Edit Worth Bookmarking

Ugadi is the kind of festival that calls for fresh starts - and what better way to mark a new year than with a gift that actually feels considered. Whether you're shopping for someone who loves to dress up, the wellness enthusiast who deserves a little self-care, or someone who quietly appreciates beautiful jewellery, this edit has it sorted. No guesswork, just good picks.

1. BIBA White Silk Chanderi Straight Suit Set

If you're looking for an Ugadi gift that feels as auspicious as it is beautiful, this White Silk Chanderi Straight Suit Set from BIBA is a genuinely strong choice. The silk chanderi fabric has that quiet, festive elegance - lightweight enough for spring weather, but rich enough to feel like a proper occasion outfit. The straight silhouette and round neckline keep it classic, and the dupatta ties the whole look together. A thoughtful pick for mothers, sisters, or anyone on your list who appreciates dressing up without the fuss.

2. Akya Essential Collagen Formula – Orange

For the person on your list who takes their wellness seriously - or is just getting into it - Akya's Essential Collagen Formula in Orange makes for a genuinely lovely Ugadi gift. Each sachet packs 5000 mg of premium Japanese Nippi Marine Collagen Peptides alongside Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and biotin, covering skin, hair, joints, and nails in one easy daily ritual. It's clean, no added sugar, and the orange flavour is refreshing enough to actually enjoy. The kind of thing people would love to receive but rarely splurge on for themselves.

4. Oriflame’s Love Potion Cherry on Top Eau de Parfum

Ugadi is all about new beginnings, joy and a touch of sweetness- and Oriflame’s Love Potion Cherry on Top Eau de Parfum fits right in. It opens with a burst of mandarin and juicy cherry, instantly uplifting and celebratory. As the day unfolds, deeper notes of black cherry and rose add a soft, indulgent layer, while hints of chocolate truffle, tonka bean and cedarwood bring warmth and depth. Sweet yet sophisticated, it’s the kind of fragrance that lingers beautifully through festive rituals, family gatherings and everything that makes Ugadi special.

5. Pynk Printed Palazzo Collection

For Ugadi mornings that begin with rituals and flow into long family catch-ups, these printed palazzos strike the right balance between ease and festive dressing. Pair them with a crisp kurta and dupatta for a look that feels put-together without trying too hard. Lightweight, breathable and finished with subtle prints, they carry you comfortably through the day as you step into the Parabhava Nama Samvatsara with effortless style.

6. BIBA Champagne Alloy Necklace Set

The BIBA Champagne Alloy Necklace Set is a gold-plated, lightweight alloy piece with artificial stones and beads, featuring a necklace and matching earrings for elegant festive wear. Ideal as an Ugadi gift, its warm champagne hue symbolizes prosperity and new beginnings, pairing perfectly with silk sarees.

7. Pilgrim French Collection Pro Eyeshadow Palette

The Pilgrim French Collection Pro Eyeshadow Palette is an 18-shade palette with rich, blendable mattes, shimmers, and glitters, enriched with grape seed oil and mango seed butter for nourished skin and long-lasting wear.

It's cruelty-free and ophthalmologically tested, perfect for ultra-glam looks like Midnight in Paris smokey eyes. As an Ugadi gift, its vibrant French-inspired pigments symbolize fresh starts and festive joy, ideal for pairing with traditional outfits in India's luxury beauty scene.