Govardhan Puja 2024: Rituals, Significance, and Shubh Muhurat

Introduction to Govardhan Puja

Govardhan Puja, also referred to as Annakut, takes place on the day following Diwali, specifically on Kartik Shukla Pratipada. This festival primarily honours Lord Krishna's divine intervention to protect the villagers of Gokul. The celebration is most vibrant in areas like Mathura, Vrindavan, and Braj, where devotees gather to offer prayers to Govardhan Hill and worship cows and Nandi.

The Legend Behind Govardhan Puja

The origins of Govardhan Puja trace back to the Dwapara Yuga, when Lord Krishna guided the people of Gokul to venerate Govardhan Hill instead of Indra, the god of rain, who was believed to control rainfall essential for crops. Displeased by this, Indra unleashed severe storms to punish the villagers. In response, Krishna lifted Govardhan Hill on his little finger, sheltering the people and animals from the torrential rain. Realizing Krishna’s divinity, Indra relented and sought forgiveness, and the people began the tradition of preparing Annakut, a large feast, as an offering of gratitude.

Rituals and Offerings

Devotees prepare traditional dishes like kadhi, rice, kheer, puris, and sweets as Annakut offerings to Krishna. These offerings, first presented in temples, are later shared among devotees, symbolizing unity and abundance. In Maharashtra, Govardhan Puja aligns with Bali Pratipada, which honours the legendary King Bali.

Govardhan Puja 2024 Timings

The auspicious times for performing Govardhan Puja this year are:

• Morning: 6:34 am to 8:46 am

• Afternoon to Evening: 3:23 pm to 8:45 pm

Special Muhurats

• Abhijeet Muhurat: 11:42 am to 12:26 pm

• Twilight Muhurat: 6:05 pm to 6:30 pm

• Amrit Yoga: 6:34 am to 8:22 pm

Devotees celebrate with deep reverence, honouring the spirit of protection, gratitude, and togetherness.