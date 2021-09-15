On 15th September, people around the world take a little bit of time out to celebrate Greenpeace Day. This is the time to release that inner activist and get passionate about helping to improve the state of the planet and its environment.

Greenpeace is a campaign organization for ecological issues that has become an internationally renowned entity over the past few decades. Greenpeace was originally founded by a group of 17 individual activists located in Vancouver who protested against offshore nuclear testing that was happening in Alaska on this date in the year 1971.

This cooperation between Americans and Canadians was the beginning of a very important step in the right direction.

Since that time, Greenpeace has become a Non-governmental Organization (NGO) that operates offices in at least 55 countries around the world, including an international coordinating group that functions out of Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Over the years, Greenpeace has achieved an abundance of victories in fighting against eco-crimes, as well as making an enormous contribution to raising awareness for a myriad of environmental issues across the globe.

The organization constantly strives to implement their vision of a society which recognises Earth as an essential life support system–with full awareness that the planet's resources are not infinite and must be protected and cared for.