Happy Independence Day 2023: Wishes, Messages and Quotes

Independence Day is celebrated every year with great zeal and enthusiasm. It’s a proud day for one and all Indian citizens as it commemorates the independence of India from British rule. This day is a memory and an ode to all the sacrifices our freedom fighter and ancestors made to win freedom.

It was in the year 1947, at the strike of midnight, on August 15, the Indians were freed from British rule. India was under the British Raj for over 200 years. And in 1947, India finally gained its independence. India’s freedom struggle lasted more than 90 years, from 1857 to 1947. The struggle for freedom saw countless sacrifices of our freedom fighters, and this day is celebrated to pay homage to them.

Independence Day 2023 Wishes:

1. Wishing you a vibrant and jubilant Independence Day filled with pride and patriotism. Happy 75th Independence Day!

2. May the tricolour flag always wave high, symbolising the unity and diversity of our great nation. Happy Independence Day!

3. Celebrating the courage of our ancestors and the freedom we cherish today. Here’s to a remarkable Independence Day!

4. On this auspicious day, let’s honour all the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and their work towards a prosperous India. Happy Independence Day!

5. Rejoice in the spirit of independence and celebrate the essence of being Indian. Happy Independence Day to you and your family!

Independence Day 2023 Messages:

1. Let’s salute the heroes who fought fearlessly for our nation’s liberty and be the torchbearers of progress. Happy Independence Day!

2. As we commemorate our freedom, remember that unity is our strength and diversity is our pride. Happy Independence Day!

3. The legacy of freedom lives on in each of us. Let’s pledge to uphold the values that make our nation truly great. Happy Independence Day!

4. Today is not just a day of celebration; it’s a reminder of our responsibilities towards our nation’s future. Happy Independence Day!

5. Freedom isn’t just a privilege; it’s a responsibility to ensure the welfare and progress of our fellow citizens. Happy Independence Day!

Independence Day 2023 Quotes:

Here are some famous quotes by Indian freedom fighters that you should share on WhatsApp or social media while celebrating Independence Day 2023.

• “Every citizen of India must remember that… he is an Indian, and he has every right in this country but with certain… duties.” - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

• “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.” - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

• “So as long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.” - BR Ambedkar

• “Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?” - Mahatma Gandhi

• “It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled while the ideas survived.” - Bhagat Singh

• “Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge.” - Jawaharlal Nehru

• “Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood... will contribute to the growth of this nation and to make it strong and dynamic.” - Indira Gandhi

• “Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it.” - Bal Gangadhar Tilak

• “Let new India arise out of peasants’ cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper.” - Swami Vivekananda